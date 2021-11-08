11/08/2021 at 14:06 CET

On March 26 of this year, Pedro Acosta made his debut in the World Championship. Seven months later, the talented Red Bull KTM Ajo claimed the Moto3 title after winning at the Algarve Grand Prix this Sunday. In the absence of a race for the 2021 campaign to end, Acosta has recorded his name in the history books as the first rookie rider to win the Moto3 crown.

He’s the new Moto3 champion, have you been able to digest it yet?

“I am still assimilating what has happened and what we have achieved. I can’t believe it yet. It’s going to take me a couple of days to face it & rdquor ;.

What thoughts came to your head during the lap of honor?

“I thought about everything that has happened in the last year. It has been a very tough season because, at the beginning, few people trusted me to make the leap to the World Cup. That was what came to mind as I crossed the finish line. Afterwards, I couldn’t stop crying during the entire lap of honor.

If seven months ago, at your debut as a World Cup driver at the Qatar Grand Prix, you had been told that you would win the title at the end of the season, would you have believed it?

“This title has been thanks to the work we have done, because without the team I am nobody. Little by little we have been achieving certain goals and that has helped make this championship possible. But, above all, we have achieved it thanks to the great work that each and every one of them has done & rdquor ;.

Do you know what has made history? He is the first rider to win a championship in his debut year in Moto3.

“The truth is that I did not know. I’m not thinking about it right now either. The truth is that I’m still trying to assimilate everything that happened yesterday in Portugal & rdquor ;.

What has been the key for a rookie driver to achieve the world title?

“The team, they have been essential. They have given me incredible confidence from the first training sessions until now. They have always trusted me and have helped me in everything I have needed. They have never lost their smile and that has been important. Both my team and my personal circle have been the ones who have led me on the right path and have made me a champion today & rdquor ;.

There is still one race left for the 2021 season to end. Could you tell us what time of the year you would stick with?

“I stick with the beginning of the year, it was incredible. I also keep the hard times because we have learned thanks to them. Actually, I stick with the season in general because it has been very good both for learning and for beating ourselves & rdquor ;.

On the contrary, what has been the most difficult experience for you this season?

“There were races in which we were close, but we couldn’t finish them, which in the end, that was difficult. However, this year we have made steady progress and there has not been a time that I can consider bad. We needed to learn from mistakes and keep adding & rdquor ;.

Next year he will make the leap to the Moto2 category. What do you expect from the 2022 season?

“I am looking forward to going to the first practice sessions to test the bike. Although I don’t expect anything special, I want to continue learning and enjoying the bike. I’m looking forward to starting work for next season & rdquor ;.