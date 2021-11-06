11/05/2021 at 18:25 CET

It is evident that Pedro Acosta (Mazarrón, Murcia, May 25, 2004) is not too worried about having lost the opportunity, in the last Grand Prix of the Emilia Romagna, to become the youngest world champion in history ahead of the Italian Loris Capirossi. If he is this Sunday, in Portimao (Portugal), at the Algarve Grand Prix, he will undoubtedly be the happiest boy in the world, probably throughout his life whether or not he adds all the successes that all announce him.

The ‘Mazarrón shark’, as he loves to be called, will be the youngest Spaniard in history to achieve a title at 17 years and 263 days, as has been the ‘rookie’, the rookie, the most spectacular of all time. Believe it or not, and I know you believe it, the World Cup debut of Acosta has been very, very, superior to that of Valentino Rossi or himself Marc Márquez.

Acosta, who already reached the podium in his first grand prix (second in Qatar behind Jaume Masia), won his second race in Dooha ahead of the South African Darryn binder. But it is that Acosta did much more before the worldwide admiration: he won six races in the following great prizes and he stopped. Or he began to dose the advantage. Or they stopped it. Often is his team leader, the Finn Aki Ajo, to lose the title and the advantage gained!

Acosta, who on Sunday must overcome by five points the Italian Dennis Foggia, the other great, tremendous, Moto3 rider of this year, along with the injured Sergio García, who was fighting for the throne until a lot of damage was done in Austin (Texas). , USA), has been, perhaps, excessively conservative in the last six races, in which he has only been on the podium once, fifteen days ago, in San Marino, where he lost the first ‘match ball’ to be champion. That day ‘Pacosta’, as it appears in the classification lists, had to win and that Foggia was 12th or worse. And Foggia won, adding his fifth victory, and the ‘shark’ had to settle for the bronze medal.

Acosta returns this weekend to one of the routes, the beautiful up-and-down Portimao, where he already beat Foggia on the last lap of the Portuguese GP. That day, Acosta was second throughout the race, what’s more, Foggia led 16 of the 21 laps of the grand prix and, on the last lap, the Murcian put the motorcycle into the Italian at turn 13, heroically endured the whiplash that he gave him his KTM on the way down and crossed the line as the winner.

“It is a track that I like and, of course, I will try to win the title by winning, although, later, in the race we will see what happens. I’m not going crazy. The points added, the points won, the advantage we have is to manage it and, therefore, if I have to wait for Valencia to be champion, I will wait, although I want to close the championship as soon as possible & rdquor ;, commented, last Thursday, Acosta in the conference press release of candidates.

The truth is that the comeback of Foggia, who assures that he has not finished the job yet “because while there is life, there is hope & rdquor ;, has been spectacular. The Italian from the fast team Leopard, who always owns the fastest bike on the Moto3 grid, was 97 points behind. Acosta when the Murcian won his last GP, in Styria, and now, with two major prizes to go, he is only 21 points away, that is, in six races, Foggia he has reduced the difference by 76 points, more than three victories.

It is evident, as is almost always the case, that the champion is not always the one who wins the most but the most regular. In that sense, Acosta, who yesterday was two tenths behind Foggia In the calculation of the first two sessions of the Algarve, it has only added a zero (Aragon), while Foggia has stopped scoring in six great prizes, in which it has not added any points: Qatar, Doha, Jerez, France, Barcelona and Styria.