11/06/2021 at 19:31 CET

It can be the day. Well, another great day in the very short but successful sports career of Pedro Acosta (KTM), who, at 17, can be proclaimed tomorrow (12.20 pm, DAZN) brand new and new Moto3 world champion, becoming, if not the youngest champion in history, as the Italian Loris Capirossi will continue to be, yes the youngest Spaniard who conquers a world title.

Acosta, who has a tremendous duel with Dennis FoggiaThe 20-year-old leader of the powerful Honda Leopard team must be ahead of the Italian (for example, winning) in the Algarve Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the Motorcycle World Championship. Above, Acosta will start again from a very discreet 14th position, which is normal in his career, because of the 17 great prizes disputed, the ‘Mazarrón shark’ has only occupied once (Mugello) one of the three positions on the first starting line.

It is incredible, therefore, that such a competitive young man is not in the qualifying on Saturdays, although that hasn’t stopped him from winning five grand prizes such as Doha (starting in 23rd place), Portimao (starting from 8th), Jerez (where he started from 13th position), Germany (starting 13th) and Styria, his last victory, when he started from the second row (4th) .

Of course, Acosta is convinced this time that he will win the grand prize. “It is clear that I do not know how to go out to defend myself & rdquor ;, commented the Murcian before the DAZN microphone,” and, therefore, I want to go on the attack, because it is time to win again. If I don’t encourage this, who is going to encourage it? Also, I want to have the feeling of winning, of being a champion, winning the race. Now it’s time. Despite what many think, who could believe that this is easy, especially after winning five races almost in a row, this is a World Championship and nothing is easy & rdquor ;.

Acosta, who has worked all weekend in conjunction with his teammate, also Spanish Jaume Masiá, recognizes that he is back in an extraordinary moment of form. “I believe that nobody has the rhythm that we have Jaume and I and, therefore, we must go out to control the race. I feel so fit and my pace is so good that I can do anything. Since Misano we have made some changes that have gone for the better and, therefore, it is time to take out everything we have inside and try to win & rdquor ;.

The ‘shark of Mazarrón’, always so cheerful and talkative, assures that “the race will be a great show because If I am determined to attack, there will be a show. I insist, if I do not give emotion to this, who is going to give it? In addition, I have started many other times from much further back, therefore starting from the fifth row is not so serious & rdquor ;. Indeed, Acosta came out 23rd in the second Qatar GP, 21st in France, 25th in Barcelona and 22nd in England.

When asked if he is aware that proclaiming himself champion in Portimao, where he already won in April when the Portuguese GP was held and, not only that, but also defeated Foggia in a brutal, spectacular last lap, in which he beat the Italian, who led 16 of the 21 laps of the grand prix, will become the youngest Spaniard to win a World Championship title, Acosta said: “First let’s win the race and / or the title and then we’ll see how we celebrate & rdquor ;.

Acosta, I insist, must beat Foggia by five points (1st and 2nd, it would already cause that difference, 25 against 20 points) to proclaim himself champion and be the best rookie, novice, in history. In MotoGP, there are not too many novelties because the two official Ducati of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia and Jack Miller took the first two places, while in Moto2, the Spanish Raul Fernandez, the fastest, tries to complicate or take away the title that the Australian has in his hands Remy gardner.