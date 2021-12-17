12/17/2021 at 08:36 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

A young man who was facing an eleven-year prison sentence for a crime of sexual assault has been acquitted of violaIt was a minor under 17 years old because the victim gave two versions totally different before the Civil Guard, in which later he also made modifications both in his statements during the investigation phase and in the trial itself. The Third Section of the Provincial Court of Valencia understands that when there is no persistence in the incrimination or peripheral elements that corroborate his story, the accused must be acquitted by virtue of the basic principle ‘in dubio pro reo’, when in doubt always in favor of the accused.

Initially the teenager told her mother and her boyfriend that she had been mugged by a stranger on a street in a municipality of La Safor, a version that he gave to the Civil Guard when filing the complaint. But later he completely changed his story and explained that the sexual assault had occurred at an acquaintance’s house, where she was with a friend and two boys, including the defendant now acquitted.

According to the victim, he did not say at first that the events had taken place in that house because “she didn’t want to get her friend in the way“He did not want to report his aggressor with a name and surname, hence he said he was an unknown person. However, the fact that he gave very precise details that turned out to be false, made the Civil Guard doubt, hence he finally changed your version of events.

The young man now acquitted, 24 years old and defended by lawyer Óscar Fernández, has always defended his innocence and that he had consensual sex with the minor – over 16 and therefore with the capacity to give her sexual consent.

The judgment of the Provincial Court observes “important differences between what was narrated by the complainant in the oral trial with respect to what was said in police offices and in the investigating court.” Similarly, the testimony of the other two young people who were in the house supports the defendant’s exculpatory thesis by assuring that they did not hear anything from the room and that both they were all night “caramelized”, concludes the ruling.