Action Arcade Wrestling It’s coming to Switch next year, and to celebrate the holiday season, we’ve gotten a special holiday trailer.

The game launched in other formats earlier this year and is inspired by arcade wrestlers from the 90s like Saturday Night Slam Masters and WWF Wrestlemania. There is a simple two-button control system and an emphasis on accessibility.

Here are some public relations:

Perform a BODY SLAM, shoot them with a CLOTHESLINE, take out the classic PILEDRIVER AND… shoot LIGHTNING BOLTS in your opponent’s face ?! Whatever you do … don’t find yourself staring at the lights!

Action Arcade Wrestling brings everything you love about 90s wrestling games with its own touch of mayhem and fun. Join the action and push the ropes in this fast-paced arcade fighting extravaganza to knock overly simulated fighting games out of the ring! Choose from a roster of over 30 outrageous fighters who unleash their powerful attacks and superhero skills in the most exaggerated fighting game ever conceived.

If that’s not crazy enough for you, jump into the AAW Wrestle Lab to create your best wrestler. Wrestle Lab offers an unprecedented number of creation tools where players can unleash their creativity. Whether it’s your favorite superhero or the most feared monster, Wrestle Lab is only limited by your imagination.

Retro game action satisfaction – Intuitive 2-button controls allow players of all ages and skill levels to easily jump into the mayhem of arcade wrestling.

A match for every style – Over 25 playable game modes are planned including head to head, tag team, match three, match four, 4-10 person elimination matches, Tornado Tag, Battle Royal and more.

List of extraordinary fighters – Choose from over 30 unique, superhero-like fighters that you won’t find anywhere else.

Old school style – Cell-shadow 3D images provide a vibrant throwback arcade look that captures the outrageous and colorful past of wrestling games.

Animated madness – Over 700 handcrafted animations to perfectly capture the movement and antics that make AAW unique in the world of wrestling.

Personalization galore: The FREE Crafting Pack puts more creative power in the hands of players. There are tons of fighter and arena options available including body transformation, texture loading, UV mapping, move set assignments, physics-based accessories, and more. Create fearsome monsters, favorite superheroes, rasslin ‘icons… Go wild with the creative freedom of Wrestle Lab!

You can see the trailer in the following LINK.