President Nayib Bukele mocked Steve Hake’s ignorance of geothermal energy.

Geothermal energy can only be extracted when volcanoes are dormant.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, confronted the renowned economist Steve Hanke on Twitter, who disqualified the possible energy source for the Ciudad Bitcoin project, as it is a dormant volcano.

Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, USA, posted the tweet this Friday, January 7. In your comment, Hanke hinted at the impossibility of using a dormant volcano as a power source for the Bitcoin City project, announced by Bukele on November 21, 2021.

Bukele sneered at Hanke’s critical remark, clarifying that volcanic activity is not the source of geothermal energy. «Most of the geothermal energy is extracted from wells near INACTIVE VOLCANOES! Why would you build a city under an ACTIVE VOLCANO? “The Salvadoran president tweeted.

In his response, Bukele also added a meme alluding to Hanke’s comment, which at the time of writing has already been shared more than 600 times and has almost 6,000 “likes.”

Some well-known bitcoiners, such as Stacy Herbert, a Bitcoin evangelist with her husband Max Keizer, also reacted to the economist’s tweet. Herbert posted the famous image of the charred lovers of Pompeii with an ironic comment: “Stacy and Max after moving to a Bitcoin City built on an active volcano. From d”

How will a dormant volcano power Bitcoin City?

In several works carried out by CriptoNoticias, it is explained in detail how geothermal power generation works. This system focuses on take advantage of the internal heat of the Earth, to transform it into electricity.

At the end of last November, CriptoNoticias visited the Berlin geothermal power plant, located in the town of the same name, southeast of San Salvador. Plant technicians confirmed that geothermal energy can only be obtained from an “extinct” volcano, that is, without any type of activity.

On that occasion, Roberto Montes, an engineer from La Geo (Salvadoran geothermal), said that the process involves capturing the geothermal steam that flows into the atmosphere, and taking it to the treatment plant, where it is converted into energy.

The steam comes from the subsoil, specifically from the fissures left by the volcano each time it erupted. El Salvador has reservoirs that generate temperatures above 300 degrees Celsius, according to Montes explained.

During the fieldwork, CriptoNoticias also explored Conchagua in La Unión, the region where the construction of Bitcoin City is projected. However, it was found that there is still no geothermal plant in operation and it is unknown when its construction will begin.