

After several battles in favor of the immigrant working class, this activist is now part of the Adams team.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario NY

The community activist Manuel Castro, who is executive director of ‘New Immigrant Community Empowerment’ (NICE), an organization that offers support to immigrants in Queens, was appointed this Friday by incoming mayor Eric Adams, as the commissioner of the Office of Immigrant Affairs of the New York City (MOIA).

What ‘dreamer ‘and former undocumented immigrant, Castro is the first Mexican-American in fulfilling this position. With the benefit of your life and work experience as an activist you will now ensure that all immigrant communities have a equitable access to City services.

The new head of Adams’ team earned a Bachelor of Urban Anthropology from Hampshire College and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from the Baruch College School of Public Affairs at CUNY.

“It is an incredible honor for me to have Manny Castro join our team. This Administration tries to make history. And today we do it once again by having a ‘dreamer’ in charge of an office that is essential for thousands of New York immigrants who live in this city, “he said. Anne Williams-Isom, incoming Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services.

A team that “looks like NYC”

This new official who grew up in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood will be responsible for fulfilling the new City Administration’s vision of uplifting all immigrant communities in all five boroughs, as outlined in its WeRISE Plan.

“I will work tirelessly to ensure that all immigrant communities have the opportunity to recover from this pandemic and can access the services they need. to prosper in our City “, reacted the incoming commissioner of MOIA.

Just hours after taking office, Adams said he is charting a course for a recovery truly fair for all.

“We are now ready to begin this January 1 with the construction of first class schools and the empowerment of our immigrant neighbors, the reactivation of our tourism sector and the support of our small businesses. We are fully prepared with the best team that looks like New York City ”, Adams highlighted hours before his swearing-in in Times Square.