

Bob Saget, known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, has died at the age of 65.

Comedian, actor, television host and director, Bob Saget, died in a hotel in Orlando, as reported by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The hotel staff found Saget, 65, unconscious in his room at the Ritz Carlton this Sunday afternoon, around 4 pm, according to the police.

But nevertheless, The cause of death of the Full House actor has not yet been revealedBut police said an act of “suicide or drug use” is not immediately suspected.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi – Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

The Morning Show spoke with Saget on Monday before his Saturday night comedy show at Ponte Vedra Hall in Jacksonville; there, the actor appeared in good humor and health. He spoke with News4JAX host Bruce Hamilton, with whom he has been friends since college.

The iconic comedian’s latest public statement, sent from Twitter early Sunday morning, thanked the Jacksonville crowd who came to watch his show.

Bob Saget’s famous personality is known for his role as the beloved father Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House. It also featured America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

Saget’s other career credits include a recurring role on “Entourage,” in which he played a wacky version of himself, the voice of Ted Mosby on “How I Met Your Mother,” the comedy called “Raising Dad,” and the interpretation of one of the penguins in “Farce of the Penguins”.

