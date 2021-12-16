Thirty years after the premiere of “My poor little angel”, the film that launched Macaulay Culkin to stardom became a trend on social networks in the last hours, when the US media released the news: one of the actors who participated of the film he was accused of gender violence by his partner.

This is Devin Ratray, who played in the film Buzz McCallister, Kevin’s older brother, the “poor little angel” who is left alone in his house and must face a particular pair of thieves. According to a police report released by Page Six, the woman alleged that Ratray hit her in the face, covered her mouth with his hand and tried to strangle her.

According to the TMZ portal, police sources reported that the incident took place last Thursday at a hotel in Oklahoma and that, when the officers arrived at the scene, she refused to press charges.

So far, the actor has not given any statements about what happened. However, one of his representatives acknowledged to said media that Ratray and his then partner had a strong verbal discussion, although he denied that his client had appealed to physical violence.

Faced with the woman’s decision not to press charges, the Oklahoma City Police Department reported that it believes the matter is closed and that there will be no questioning or possible arrest.

The actor, who has had mixed fortunes in show business since his debut in the first of the “My Poor Little Angel” films, had made headlines days ago, but for a very different reason.

In a recent interview, Retray shared that a reunion was in the works with some members of the original cast. “This movie has become a legacy and has influenced families for more than a generation,” he told People at the time. He added: “Parents show children and children show grandchildren something that I was a part of. I realized that this movie is bigger than me ”.

The fanaticism of millions of people for that first film of the little one whose parents forget at home is still so intact that not only did it merit a new version of the story, but it also led many to fantasize about the possibility of spending Christmas Eve at the home of the McCalisters. Is that the house, which is located in Winnetka, near the city of Chicago, can be rented only for one night on Christmas Eve.

Information taken from El Universal