Adamari López could release a new heartthrob, according to what they say | Instagram

Today any news related to one of the favorite conductors and actresses on television would apparently be premiering a new beau, we are talking about Adamari Lopez who was seen with a companion quite close to her.

It is worth mentioning that these are some rumors that have been unleashed since little, when she and several friends were enjoying a nice night to celebrate the birthday apparently of one of them.

Curiously, the 4 beautiful women used the same design of the green dress, although this time we will focus only on Adamari López, it was important to mention that the four looked spectacular and beautiful.

It may interest you: Noelia poses with the most daring look with leggings and boots

The current judge of the reality show Así Se Baila appeared in some Instagram stories, accompanied by a man who, according to TV and Notes magazine, could be her new beau as they claim, because it did not detach from it.

The party that took place this weekend was held in a restaurant apparently during the night so the lights were even more prominent.

Adamari López could release a new heartthrob, according to what they say | Instagram adamarilopez

After her divorce with Toni Costa, it seems that the beautiful actress who participated as one of the protagonists in the telenovela Amigas y Rivales, could have been given another love opportunity, something that has not been corroborated at the moment.

Given their separation on more than one occasion, several rumors about new couples have appeared, one of which was talked a lot was with his partner in the reality show where Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja, also judge Cristián de la Fuente, participated.

Without having to Adamari Lopez She has been given the task of denying these assumptions, surely for the moment she prefers to be focused on her work, her daughter and above all on herself.

With this impressive physical change that she had, it would not be a surprise if the suitors were knocking on her door and lining up to be able to go out with her on a date or at least have a conversation with the beautiful Puerto Rican.

At the moment no more details are known about the supposed new gallant of the flirtatious driver, it was probably just a coincidence that they appeared together at said party, although there is also the possibility that it is someone close to her as a friend.

Much has been said about a probable reconciliation with Toni Costa, father of her daughter, however on several occasions the actress has made it more than clear that she will not return with him, as a result of an act of love, but towards herself just as as millions of women have.