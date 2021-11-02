Aleida Núñez captives wearing a micro dress showing off her leg | Instagram

The beautiful actress, model and singer Aleida Núñez shared some photos where he is showing off his shapely legs again,

It seems that Aleida Nunez He continues to enjoy his stay in a beautiful mackerel, as can be seen in one of his most recent photos, despite the fact that it was shared three days ago.

In the publication that consists of two photographs, in the first of them she is posing seated, wearing a tiny plum-colored dress, this one is long-sleeved and apparently reaches just where her legs end.

As is customary, Núñez, actress of The Most Beautiful Ugly and Tomorrow is Forever, is wearing closed pointed sneakers, has her shapely crossed legs, thanks to this she looks even more flirtatious, they have an animal print print.

For the second image she shared with us, she is already standing, but in the same way she is posing like a diva, Aleida Nunez he knows perfectly the angles that favor it and uses it to his advantage, just as he did recently.

Thanks to the last image that the interpreter of “Mi Cucu” shared, you can see a beautiful landscape with pine trees and some mountains, it is truly a complete paradise.

A couple of days ago he began to publish content in that place, where it was initially believed that it was only to take some photo sessions, which he has been sharing.

However, she already has some time in that place, enjoying the weather, although there is another possibility and that is that Aleida is sharing old content while doing other things, as Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja usually do.

“They are always in my heart,” Aleida wrote in the description, which already has more than 50 thousand red hearts and several comments that as always admire her beauty and especially her shapely legs.

As always beautiful beautiful day “,” Thank you, being in your heart is a privilege, “wrote some fans.

To this day Aleida has been silent about sharing her location, and it is that just by seeing her she feels like being in a place like that, probably if she shared her location, some people could come to look for her.

Her fans never miss the opportunity to say hello and send many kisses to their favorite actress, who is also a businesswoman, philanthropist and model, in fact, that is how she began her career in show business participating in beauty pageants.