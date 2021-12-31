Actress, comedian, and former model Betty White, known for her role as Rose Nylund on the sitcom The Golden Girls (The Golden Girls), passed away today at the age of 99 at her home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, according to her agent and friend Jeff witjas. White won the Emmy Award five times and was an animal rights activist.

Betty white He was born on January 17, 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois; At the age of 18, she participated in the operetta “Happy Life”, which aired on an experimental channel in Los Angeles, and then began her career as a model and as an actress at the Bliss Hayden Little Theater. During World War II she worked for the American Women’s Voluntary Services, and later appeared on the radio shows Blondie, The Great Gildersleeve and This Is Your FBI, in which she was successful as a comedian and singer, earning her own radio show, The Betty White Show.

Her first steps on television occurred when she appeared as a secretary on the show Hollywood on Television (1949-1952), and later he would stand out for his performances in The Golden Girls Y The Mary Tyler Moore Show. She was an Emmy winner for Best Actress in a Comedy in 1952 and 1986; for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy in 1975 and 1976; and Best Guest Actress in Comedy in 2010, for her participation in Saturday night Live.

White had her most important relationship with the host Allen ludden, whom he called the love of his life in an interview with Anderson cooper in 2011. They met in 1961 when she began appearing as a guest on the show Password, and in 1962, after appearing together in the play “Critic’s Choice”, they began their courtship, and they married in 1963. Ludden passed away in 1981, and they had no children. Jeff witjas, the actress’s agent, commented this to People Magazine (via The Hollywood Reporter):

Although Betty was about to turn 100 years old, I thought she would live forever, I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared dying because she always wanted to be with her dearest husband, Allen Ludden. I thought I would be with him again.

In 2009 he appeared in the film The Proposal – 44%, along with Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, and was also part of the sitcom Hot in cleveland, which had six seasons and 128 episodes. He earned an Emmy nomination for his role in 2011. The actor Carl Reiner stated the following in the special Betty White: First Lady of Television (via The Hollywood Reporter):

Betty White is one of the few people who walks into the room and you meet her. You know her your whole life. She is one of those people who is always welcome on whatever show she’s on.

In addition to her career as a comedian and actress, her work as an animal defender is remarkable. According to CNN, he was a member of the Morris Animal Foundation for more than 40 years. His love for animals stemmed from his youth, when during the Great Depression his dad left the radio-making business to pursue raising dogs.

