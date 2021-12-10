The famous Mexican actress and producer Carmen Salinas died today at the age of 82, after being admitted to the hospital for several weeks after a fall that caused a stroke, which consequently left her in an imminent coma. The sad news was released through social networks, by the interpreter’s family, who had previously recovered from another stroke that she presented due to the hypertension she suffered as a result of the death of her son.

From the actress’s Instagram account, an image was shared announcing the death:

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the first actress Carmen Salinas, passed away today, December 9, 2021. Details about the funeral services will be provided later.

Despite the fact that the news is recent, the actress's family has not come out to issue any other information about the death of Carmen Salinas. It is known that the death occurred due to problems derived from the cerebral hemorrhage that previously made her fall into a coma, taking her to the intensive care area, and with the need to survive through assisted breathing and feeding through a tube.

The only detail that is known of the state in which Carmen Salinas was before his departure is that he had suffered a rupture of a blood vessel in the brain, more specifically in an artery, which caused bleeding in and around the brain, which is the part of the central nervous system in the skull.

‘Carmelita’ Salinas was born on October 5, 1939 and made his television debut in 1964, under the direction of Ernesto alonso, appearing in shows like The neighborhood, Border and The driver. His great fame is due to his participation in numerous plays, more than 110 films such as El Rincón de las Vírgenes, El Lugar sin Límites, Danzón, Zapata – The hero’s dream, Holy pilgrims, La Misma Luna – 73% and El Crímen del Cácaro Gumaro, and more than 30 television programs. He worked alongside actors and producers such as Denzel Washington and Juan Osorio. One of the most relevant stages of the famous took place in 1997 when she debuted as a theatrical producer with “Aventurera”, a production that was active for more than 15 years.

In 1956, Salinas and her husband Pedro Plascencia they gave birth to a son, Pedro Plascencia Salinas. He composed music, including outstanding melodies for the Necaxa football club, and for the Noticias ECO and 24 Horas de Televisa newscasts. Carmen She was very active in show business until 1993 when she retired from the stage after learning that her son had cancer.

Salinas's career was not limited to acting, he also ventured into the world of politics. In 2015, the PRI placed the actress on its list of proportional representation for the election of the fourth electoral region, which earned her a seat in the Chamber of Deputies of the LXIII Legislature of the Mexican Congress. According to Milenio, before that position was granted to her, she was an education ambassador for the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE) in 2014, and a year later she began her term as a deputy, which ended in 2018. Without any doubt, Carmen Salinas She was a highly talented woman who made her way into show business in Mexico and will be remembered for a long time for this.

