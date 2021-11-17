Photo by Pablo Cuadra / . Isabel Torres attends the ‘MADO, Madrid Orgullo Online 2020’ presentation at the RoomMate Oscar Hotel on June 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

The Spanish actress starring in the series “Veneno”, Isabel Torres, has published on Instagram a strong and shocking video in which she says goodbye to her 114,000 followers after the progress of her lung cancer that she has suffered since 2018. Her doctors They have given him a life expectancy of just two months. You can watch the video in this post, later.

“My last video” (my last video) is the tragic title that he has chosen for his last connection with his friends and followers after spreading the sad news of his illness. And it is that the state of health of the famous actress is extremely delicate. Isabel had been ill for two years.

It should be remembered that she was first diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that forced her to take corticosteroids, only to later discover this cancer that has metastasized to other parts of her body, without any possibility of effective treatment to stop the painful disease.

“A new lesion has appeared in the pit of my stomach, which is why I always have nausea and the urge to vomit and that new one that I have in the back which, apparently, is a new adenoma,” the actress also explained.

“What we were telling you, that Isabel suffers from a tumor and that the disease has developed with metastases that have already reached the bones. He has had to return to the hospital and the doctors’ diagnosis does not come with good news: they have given him up to two months to live.

A video of a ‘see you soon’

In the video of more than five minutes in length, “My last video… See you soon”, the actress opened her heart to friends and followers to express the following:

“This is the last video I’m going to do for now. I have been very ill and I wanted to tell you a little how I am. I have had a little more metastasis in the bones and that is why I have been admitted to the hospital, although now I am at my best friend’s house ”, Torres is heard saying.

“Let’s see if I get over it, and if I don’t get over it, then too. What are we going to do? Life is that capricious. Life is very beautiful and you have to live it ”, he added.

Isabel also addressed all those who joined in solidarity for her condition, thanking them for all the expressions of affection that they expressed throughout this time, after she made public the suffering of her cancer.

“Thank you, friends,” who have been by my side, who have always supported me a lot. ” “Thanks family”.

The artist also said goodbye to her fans: “It’s only for that, that I love you very much. They don’t know what hurts me. The pain is the worst thing I have, but hey, it is what it is. I wanted to say hello to everyone who is greeting me right now, but I can’t, it hurts a lot, it hurts a lot, a lot, a lot, but hey is what it is. I wanted to thank you for everything you have done for me ”, expressed Isabel Torres.

“If I get out of this, I will reconnect, and if I don’t, it has been a pleasure to meet you,” Isabel finished with a smile.

“Live this beautiful experience called life. I give you a huge kiss, take good care of yourselves and see you soon God willing. And if not, see you in heaven, “he concluded.

This publication immediately went viral, and the voices of encouragement like those of Carolina did not wait, who wrote: “I wanted to send a message to a friend”, From here, a very big kiss “,” We love you.

Carlos Sobera also applauded the bravery of the actress: “What strength she has had.” “These people like this are a wonderful example at any time in life,” he added.

For their part, her co-stars Daniela Santiago and Jedet, present at the Ondas Awards where they collected the award that the three won for ‘Veneno’, also had her very present. “Above all, I want to thank Isabel Torres, who cannot be with us today,” said Jedet, adding: “She has inspired me a lot and has done an incredible job.”

Santiago also dedicated the award to him: “He is going through some hard times. I hope you get better, partner ”, he pronounced.

