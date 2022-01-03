

Joan Collins.

The legendary actress Joan collins She spoke for the first time about the abuse that she claims to have suffered at the hands of her first husband, Maxwell Reed, including a rape during their first date as boyfriends.

The 88-year-old Briton spoke about the alleged attack in a documentary about her life that the BBC aired on Saturday night in the UK. In the film, Collins says that Reed drugged her with his drink while visiting her home; she was only 17 years old, Meanwhile he, 31.

“The next thing I remember was that I was lying on the couch and he was raping me. In those days, my mother would have said that I was taken advantage of, ”Collins recalled. “Now, we call it ‘date rape.’

Despite this, the actress married Reed in 1952, “out of shame,” she said. The marriage lasted four years and ended after he told her he would pay her thousands of dollars. to sleep with other men.

“We were at Les Ambassadeurs, a terrifyingly posh nightclub in Mayfair,” he recalls in the documentary, titled This Is Joan Collins. “Max had a habit of gravitating towards older, wealthy men, and I was starting to get a vague idea what this was all about.

“Max told me, ‘He’ll pay you £ 10,000 for one night (with another man), and I can even watch.’ I looked at my handsome and obnoxious husband, and I began to cry. ‘Never in a million years’. I ran home to Mom. “

However, this was not the only time Collins faced sexual abuse or harassment.

After divorcing Reed, she said she was sexually harassed by the film producer Darryl zanuck, who allegedly cornered her one day on set and said, “You need a real man, honey, a real man.” “Fortunately, a makeup artist came down the hall and I was able to escape,” says Joan.

According to outlets such as the Daily Mail, Collins told the BBC that she considers herself a “survivor.”

“I survived as a young actress when practically all men were predators. They used to say that female stars would end at 27, but here I am after seven decades in the business to tell you a thing or two about how to survive the dangers of the profession, “he said.