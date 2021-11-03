Livia Brito surpasses Aracely Arámbula as beautiful Catrina | Instagram

Recently the flirtatious Cuban actress Livia Brito shared a video where she made reference to this November 2, wearing a look like a catrina, surpassing the beautiful Mexican Aracely Arambula.

Although Livia brito The protagonist of hits such as La Desalmada, La Piloto and Niña Italiana Viene a Mararse, she is originally from the island of Cuba, and has lived in Mexico for several years, so she has probably already gotten used to Mexican traditions.

One of them is that in a large part of the country, on November 2, altars are made for people and loved ones who are no longer with us, it is the way that Mexicans have to celebrate their departure by remembering them and paying them honor.

Surely at some point you have seen the Disney movie Coco, which perfectly reflects Mexican customs, it is something very similar to reality.

And speaking precisely of this film released on October 27, 2017, it is one of the songs that appears in the film that is playing in the video of Livia brito.

The melody is titled “Poco Loco”, performed by the protagonists of the film Coco, whose voices in Mexico were dubbed by Gael García Bernal and Luis Ángel Gómez.

Livia Brito surpasses Aracely Arámbula as beautiful Catrina

Livia is wearing what seems to be a filter of a catrina, and on top of her hair she also wears a sticker that is a beautiful flower headband, you can see this unless you pay too much attention to detail, it also looks beautiful in this micro video.

On the other hand, the flirty ex-partner of Luis Miguel the beautiful Aracely Arámbula used makeup to look like a catrina a little more formal.

The colors and shapes he used reminded us of a beautiful butterfly, as well as a combination of several flowers painted on his face in pink tones.

To tell the truth, there were several photos that the protagonist of La Doña and La Patrona shared, each one had a different style, although she still wore her beauty and beautiful hazel eyes, as she usually does with each of her publications.

As for Brito Pestana, despite being a seemingly simpler, the symmetry of the shapes and colors make her look even more precious than any other, although it should be noted that her beauty to begin with helps her a lot to achieve it.