The young Jonshel alexander, who played Joy Strong in the movie A Wonderful Girl – 86% were murdered last weekend in the state of Louisiana at the age of 22. According to the reports, Jonshel and a man whose name was not released were found inside a vehicle on Saturday, November 27, in the city of New Orleans. Police reported that both had been shot and that the girl died at the scene, while the man was taken to an emergency hospital for treatment.

With only 12 years old, Jonshel entered the world of acting, participating in the famous film A wonderful girl, or Beasts of the Southern Wild in its original title. This dramatic and fantastic genre film was directed by Benh Zeitlin and is based on the one-act play by Lucy Alibar Juicy and Delicious, with script written by Zeitlin In collaboration with Alibar. It was nominated at the 2012 Oscars in 4 different categories: Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress for Quvenzhané Wallis and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Faced with the fatal news, Benh zeitlin he was devastated and has been in contact with the Alexander family ever since. The director carried Jonshel in a very special place in her heart, because in this magical film, the participation of the 12-year-old girl at that time was a unique and incomparable element within the cast.

When Zeitlin was in the process of casting for the film, auditioned more than 4,000 actors who were eager to land a role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jonshel’s mother, Shelly alexander, expressed that his daughter had captivated the filmmaker with her performance and for this reason she was chosen. He also said that his daughter’s determination was not a joke, “I’m going to be in this movie” were some of the words that according to Shelly, his daughter repeated.

Alexander was a little older to play the role of the film’s leading lady, Hushpuppy, which got Quvenzhané Wallis, then 6 years old. Although Jonshel She was not quite the age for the role, the director was in awe of her and described her as “an absolutely unique, unforgettable human being, force of nature” and cast her for a supporting role.

The impact that the little girl had on the development of the film was enormous, since the essence of her soul inspired the director in various aspects, and due to this, several changes occurred while it was being produced. Zeitlin talked about this as follows:

We incorporated a part of the film that was very inspired by it. Many of the lines were written by her, and much of the character stemmed from who Jonshel was. Her character in the movie is called Joy Strong, which always seemed like a perfect description of Jonshel. She was a really bright fiery light.

According to a report by The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate, Alexander she was the youngest of three siblings. Her acting career ended with A wonderful girl and was never seen on the big screen again. After graduating from high school, she worked as a hostess in restaurants and took care of her 1-year-old daughter, De-vynne Robinson. Investigation of the murder of Jonshel It is still in process and the population has already been asked for help in obtaining information on the case.

