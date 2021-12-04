The Christmas classic How beautiful it is to live! – 94% celebrate their diamond anniversary this season. Believe it or not, 75 years have passed since its release in December 1946. Considering that it has become the classic of classics this time of year, the film stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a suicidal man who gets a visit from an angel to show him what life would have been like if it never existed, it was basically a box office flop after its release after it was rushed to theaters.

Do not miss it: How Beautiful is Living! By Frank Capra, what did the critics say about this classic?

For George Bailey, the Frank Capra movie is not such a beautiful life. Actually, that’s a big part of what makes it a wonderful movie, although it is often misunderstood and underestimated. Now we are in the season in which there is no escape from a film that is insistently described as a “Christmas classic” and much less when it is a film that remains current despite having been released so many years ago.

Although the true greatness of Living is beautiful! resides in its darkness. Much of the film, most of it, is the portrayal of a frustrated man who tries to live his life with integrity, but first frustrated and then at the bottom of despair. That portrait is combined with a vision of human nature that is far from reassuring, so it is normal that for many it is a more depressing film than what could be considered a Christmas movie.

But in honor of current Hollywood trends, there is someone who expresses his wish that a sequel to Living is beautiful! It happens 75 years after its premiere. The actress Karolyn grimes, who in the film plays Zuzu, the daughter of George Bailey, the main character, says she has an idea for a continuation of the film that was directed and co-written by Frank Capra.

We recommend you: Spider-Man: No Road Home would have more action than all the previous Spider-Man movies

According to Grimes, it would be interesting to see a story that explores what happened to the children of George and Mary Bailey. She was 6 years old when she played Zuzu and is currently 81, and although her character in the film is considered a secondary one, it was she who told her father the phrase “every time a bell rings, an angel has earned their wings ”, which became an icon of the film.

During an interview with the New York Daily News, the actress said that she would find a sequel starring the children of the protagonists amusing:

I think a sequel could be fun. It’s the rest of the story. Children would grow up and have different lives. I think there is a story there.

It was only many years later, thanks in large part to television, that it found its true audience and now, frankly, it has outlived just about every other movie released that year, or even most movies from that decade. In 2013, there was talk of a sequel in the works, but it never came, according to .. It was reportedly centered on Zuzu Bailey, whose character brought the movie to a perfect ending with his classic line that we already mentioned above.

Grimes, who is clearly far from the 6-year-old who played the role due to the time that has elapsed since the film’s release, said she had no idea how important the film would be, which is regarded as one of the best of all time.

I was 6 years old and … I had already done four movies. It was just another job, so I didn’t think about it much. And apparently, the public did not think much about it either because it was not a success.

Continue reading: The best films about the family according to critics