Unfortunately, this Thursday, December 9, it was announced that Carmen Salinas passed away at the age of 82 after being hospitalized for several days.

November 11 was hospitalized as a result of a stroke, in addition to being in a coma and in serious condition.

Career of Carmen Salinas

The actress had a artistic career enviable, as it was more than 60 years active and she was not only an actress, but a producer, businesswoman and even a deputy.

His career started in 1964 in the soap opera “Neighborhood house“together with Enrique Álvarez Félix, later he had more appearances on television as in”The reason to live“.

Made his film debut in the 1970s with “The useless life of Pito Pérez“In addition, he became the top star of the cine of the ficheras and in the movie “Beautiful at night“He played the man who would become his most famous character Cork.

He participated in other productions of great importance such as “Maria from the neighborhood“and in the popular program of Silvia Pinal”Woman, real life cases “.

Another of the greatest moments of his career was the play “Adventuress“, where she not only acted as Rosaura, but was also producer.

Darkroom

This work debuted in 1997 and paraded figures such as Niurka, Edith González, Alejandro Tommasi, Luis Felipe Tovar, Itati Cantoral, among others.

In 2004 he participated in “Man on fire“(Man on Fire), a Hollywood movie alongside Denzel Washington, and Dakota Fanning and Christopher Walken.

In his facet as businesswoman, she was the owner of a music studio called K’ay-nah (House of singing) in which artists such as Juan Gabriel, Miguel Bosé, Thalía, Ana Gabriel, among others, recorded songs.

The production company created this space for her son, Pedro Plascencia Salinas and it was inaugurated in 1988 in the Anzures neighborhood, in Mexico City. It is currently in operation.

On the other hand, within the politics became federal deputy in the LXIII Legislature of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). “I am a PRI and I will always be, I am not ashamed, nor do I regret saying it; I have always been a PRI and always will be, because I have obtained a lot from them,” he said in 2013.

Darkroom

its last role feu in the soap opera “My fortune is to love you“which premiered in November.

