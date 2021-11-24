Adal Ramones reveals that he was about to lose his life | Instagram

The famous driver Adal Ramones recently revealed that he was about to board a plane that had a major mishap in the air, something that unfortunately could have ended his life.

Ramones recalled an experience he had during a visit he made to Honduras that has undoubtedly marked him for life.

And is that the presenter He said that he was about to board a plane that unfortunately suffered an accident in which many people lost their lives.

Through a live that he did on his Instagram account, the actor also said that he is still surprised by the way the events occurred, since everything changed at the last minute.

We were going to do a monologue in Honduras, and we were going to go on the flight that crashed at the Honduras airport. Unfortunately, there was a flight that landed and left the runway, that airport has a difficult geography to land on and the plane followed by, “began his story.

This is how Adal assured that both he and his team were going to take that plane, however, they decided to go on one later.

We were going to go on that plane, but the night before the people in my office changed the flight and we decided not to go on that flight. “

It should be noted that this accident occurred in 2008 and in which five people lost their lives, three passengers from the plane and two people who were on the ground.

The next morning, we were going to take another flight to go later and when we got to the airport there was a huge commotion, because the accident had happened ”, he mentioned.

I also add that when he goes to do monologues or shows, normally the businessman sends him in first class, because his office asks that they go in premiere.

Unfortunately, that day all the premiers lost their lives ”.

To finish, Adal assured that every time he remembers that experience, he gets the skin of everything that happened.

First, the loss of human life is regrettable. We, miraculously, changed the flight schedule, because he said: ‘we are well awake, let’s go later.’

On the other hand, Adalberto Javier Ramones Martínez, known by his stage name Adal Ramones, is an entrepreneur, presenter and television producer, who has also worked as a writer, interviewer, cartoonist and stage director.

In addition to his late show “Another roll with Adal Ramones”, he has hosted various specials, such as: Dancing for a dream, Singing for a dream, Telethon, Telethon El Salvador, Telethon Costa Rica, Marinela And Goodboy and, at the beginning of his career : Youth Values ​​and Christmas Parade with the Stars.