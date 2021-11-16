Adam Driver is one of the most respected actors within the industry and one of the most loved among the public. The interpreter has made very good decisions when choosing his roles and that has allowed him to work with great directors such as Terry Gilliam, Jim Jarmusch, Ridley Scott, Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese, among many others. Just as he has made a reputation for his talent with these alliances, the actor had no problem being part of one of the most important franchises in history. Along with Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, Driver did his best in the new trilogy of Star wars and that allowed his name to become very popular with fans.

An important part of belonging to the saga is constant promotion, and the actor had no qualms in this area either. Driver made appearances on various programs and events to cheer the public with each new installment, and one of the most anticipated moments by fans was his attendance at the famous Comic-con, where he would present more about Kylo Ren, the apparent main enemy of the new trilogy. Unfortunately, it seems that his arrival at the event was not very positive and it is not something that he wants to repeat.

Graham norton (via IndieWire) recently asked if you enjoyed the first time you attended the Comic-con, to which the actor responded with a simple but firm “No.” After a few seconds, Driver explained that the harsh rules and protocols that he must follow at the hotel were reason enough to hate the experience and never want to repeat it:

I didn’t know the rules of Comic-Con. I got to the hotel at two in the morning and I thought, “Maybe tomorrow I’ll go for coffee.” And they told me: “You can’t go for a coffee.” And then I’d say, “Okay, maybe I’ll go get a coffee at the hotel.” And they answered me: “No, you can’t go to the hotel for a coffee.”

Why so much trouble? Well, to keep certain information secret. The Comic-con It’s the biggest event of the year for comic book, movie, and franchise loyal fans. The usual thing is to promote here certain actors who join a saga and make known advances on adaptations, etc. The harsh rules are an attempt to maintain secrecy and also to control the masses, who as soon as they see a famous actor they are on top of them. In fact, it is not uncommon for performers to also wear a costume to go unnoticed and enjoy what the event offers on their own. In Driver’s case, the actor revealed that he was offered the possibility of leaving his hotel room wearing a mask, either a Darth Vader mask or an Iron Man mask.

The actor did not expect the matter to be so complicated and it never occurred to him that his appearance could actually cause any problems. However, he soon recognized and reaffirmed that the passion for Star wars is very extensive and deep:

I opened my window because I had been locked in the room for 24 hours before we did this thing that we were supposed to do, and there was a band in the center of the building playing the Star Wars theme repeatedly because [el cast] we stayed at that hotel. It was scary… I saw what it was. I mean it’s nice [pero] I am not eager to attend again.

Fans of Star wars They are among the most passionate in the world and that is not always the best. Although the constant support and excitement to see more of the franchise are appreciated, a good part of the followers are also quite intolerant of any change or evolution in the history of this universe. This is how Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% became a subject of constant debate and struggle, and many did not hesitate to attack and even send death threats to director Rian Johnson, to Daisy ridley and to Kelly Marie Tran, who preferred to leave social networks due to the constant harassment she suffered.

The Comic-con It is very important because it is the great moment that the fans wait to live with their heroes and to know the advances on their favorite subjects. An important part of the event, and what makes tickets very expensive, is precisely the appearance of certain actors, whose contracts always involve the promotion of projects here. Although the moments are generally good and are fondly remembered by the performers, the number of people who show up and their general attitude to these franchises can definitely be overwhelming. Yes Adam Driver it ends up joining some other cinematic universe so we could see it one more time here, but that’s unlikely right now.

