It seems that the combination of musical genres is what is in vogue, as ranch performers have sung alongside pop performers, and the latter with some urban genre stars.

And the mixes have not been bad at all, proof of this are the mix between Maluma and The Weeknd with “Hawaii”, or the most recent one by Ángela Aguilar with the pop duet, Jesse and Joy.

But now, two different rhythms could come together, and a photograph has unleashed the emotion of thousands of fans, who already demand a collaboration and the fusion of both stars.

It is about none other than the singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine and Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony as they have set the networks on fire by sharing an image together.

And it is that the most important salsero in Latin America was invited to an exclusive evening where Adam Levine presented his new tequila called “Calirosa”, and the friendship between the singers has been a novelty.

The singer has decided to start his tequila industry with “Calirosa”. Photo: IG / adamlevine

Calirosa, is a new brand that has two presentations, white and vintage rose, both made in Amatitán, Jalisco; brand with which the singer makes his debut as an entrepreneur.

It was in each of the profiles of the stars who shared the image, on the one hand, the 42-year-old American, who published the image of both with a glass of tequila in hand.

“For those who know”, published the singer of hits such as “Animals”, “Maps” and “Telephone”.

The famous show a great friendship in networks. Photo: IG / adamlevine

While the Puerto Rican showed the good relationship he has with the vocalist of one of the most important bands of American origin in the industry.

“What a night! With my boy @adamlevine if you don’t know @Calirosa well you should. The best I’ve tried. Congratulations brother. I have to paint my nails haha,” wrote JLo’s ex.

Both images have exceeded 500 thousand reactions, as fans do not lose hope that their talents will merge in the creation of musical material.

Adam Levine’s Tequila Empire

The American vocalist has decided to enter the tequila industry with his first brand available since last July.

Some time ago, Levine had collaborated with guitarist Sammy Hagar, and former Van Halen guitarist, to create Santo Mezquila, a combination of mezcal and tequila.

So far, none of the celebrities have confirmed or denied the possibility that their talents merge to create a new song, since only their new friendship has been revealed.

The celebrities gave a private event with great guests. Photo: IG / calirosa

Celebrities were seen at Levine’s tequila launch event, in the company of other celebrities, while ur host for the night was former Victoria’s Secret angel, Behati Prinsloo Levine.

The marriage of models joins other stars who have fallen in love with one of the most representative products of the Mexican territory, and one of the most recent is Kendall Jenner with “818”.

The AC / DC group (Thunderstruck)

Singer Rita Ora (Prospero)

Basketball player LeBron James (Wolves 1707)

Former basketball player Michael Jordan (Cincoro).

The stars have fallen in love with Mexican tequila. Photo: IG

