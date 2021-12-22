After a few very difficult days, with the pandemic raging and the NBA in a difficult situation, Commissioner Adam Silver took the floor. He did it while the League prepares contingency plans in case the COVID sabotages the most important Christmas day and with more or less a quarter of the players (almost 120 already) who are or have been affected by the virus and the safety protocols of the competition.

Silver spoke in an interview on NBA Today (ESPN) with journalist Malika Andrews, and made it clear that a regular season break is not on the table despite the unwanted postponements of games (seven for now) : “There is no intention or plan to interrupt the season. We have analyzed all the options, of course, but we do not see the logic behind stopping now. We are seeing how the cases multiply all over the country, and all over the world in fact. We are getting to where in a way we knew we were going to get, to the certainty that this virus will not be eradicated and that we will have to learn to live with it. That’s where the NBA is right now. “

The commissioner assured that “90%” of COVID cases among players already correspond to the Omicron variant, “it is absolutely dominant”, and explained that almost all the players who have received the vaccine and its booster are asymptomatic or have shown very mild symptoms and have seen how the virus has had a faster passage through their body, which can help to reduce the times of withdrawal due to admission to the protocols in the near future: “We measure the viral loads of all CRPs, which is something that the entire scientific community is doing, not just our doctors. It seems that the virus remains less in those who are vaccinated with the full regimen and the booster. They hardly develop symptoms and they stop spreading sooner. That gives a guideline that can reduce absentee times ”. Yes, too made it clear that for now they will not take a position like that of the NFL, which has chosen to stop testing those players who are vaccinated and do not show symptoms. In the NBA, more than 97% are vaccinated and 65% have also received the booster.

There will be no, Silver confirmed, more attempts to make the vaccine mandatory: “It is something that we already proposed. And that is something that the players’ union did not want to accept. But 97% are vaccinated, I prefer to talk more about them than the other 3%. In addition, many of that 3% have been infected and have developed antibodies. For me the important thing is that the other 97% can get the booster dose as soon as possible ”.

Finally, Silver assumed that the current conditions, with many casualties and players who are signed and who take to the court literally hours later, are not ideal, but he believes that it is a bridge towards a good resolution of the season: “I think that We understand that these are the cards with which we have had to play. It is obvious that it is not fair many times, and that many teams are at a sharp disadvantage, but ours is an 82 game season and we have long playoffs. So I think in the end, this system will end up working”.

“The players ask us what is going to happen”

Michele Roberts, executive director of the players’ union (NBPA), also spoke of the complicated situation in which his represented are: “The players call me all the time, they do not know if they are going to play, if there are going to be games at Christmas … Y many times what we tell them is that we don’t know. It is worrying. It is obvious that some of our stars are not going to be able to play at Christmas, and that is our day, it is a pity that it was not going to continue being for that. To the point that there are those who will wonder if it is worth playing those strategic games if the best players are not available ”.

“We thought the worst was over, and the notion that it might not be is terrifying. We have almost 98% of players vaccinated, I think we have done everything humanly possible and that we should be able to carry the season forward. But, suddenly, everything seems to be worse than ever. It is, I think, depressing. We wonder what will come next “, finished Roberts on the situation of a League absolutely battered right now by the pandemic.

