Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The talaverano Adam Trenado (6-2, 0 KO) travels tomorrow Wednesday to face the undefeated British on Friday Idris Virgo (11-0-1, 1 KO), a difficult fight due to the entity of the rival, the lateness of the warning and the always difficult role of traveling home when there is a great promoter in the middle, Hennessy Sports. We have been with him to tell us his feelings:

“It is the first time that I have fought as a professional outside of Spain, but they are an important rival and an important card, so I want to enjoy the experience. It is also my first eight-round fight, I am highly motivated and excited. I have experience in the boxing world and I am not afraid of anything; I was preparing for a fight here in Talavera de la Reina that did not come out, and they just called me from Serbia to spar Veljko Raznatovic (10-0, 7 KO), so I have joined the preparation even though they have us Advised to go to London a week or two ago. I have not stopped training precisely to be prepared for any opportunity that might come out, always working with my manager Jon Gaubeka and coach Manuel Fernández, from Seconds Out. I am delighted by the work that the two are developing », says Trenado.

About his options, he argues that «He is unbeaten, but he only has one KO and he has not fought with opponents of incredible importance, so we see ourselves with a chance to win. When you go out, you have to go with ambition and I’m going to try to win whatever it takes. I’m not a knockout either, but I hit hard, I’ve thrown many of my rivals, some on several occasions; On the one hand, this information benefits me so that they think that I am not a puncher. The only thing that costs me is to finish, we all have power. In addition, the fight has been agreed on my weight, we told them that we could not give the 76 kilos that they asked for, but they should not have found anyone else and they have yielded so that the fight is over 79’400, the limit of the light heavyweight . He is shorter than me, here I can have an advantage ».

Adam Trenado, finally, tells us about what he would like in the future, but always emphasizing that his mind is only on December 10: “We were going to have played the Spanish Championship a few months ago, in the end it didn’t happen. I would like to dispute it, that César Núñez surprised me with the withdrawal after achieving it, I hope they claim us for it ».

Finally, he asks us for support from a distance: “It is broadcast openly on Channel 5 in the United Kingdom, and I think it could be seen on the Internet from Spain”. Good luck to the brave manchego.

The interview can be seen tonight around 22:00 in this link.