Adamari López dresses like Barbie, looks flirty pink outfit | Instagram

The beautiful actress and host of the morning show Un Nuevo Día Adamari Lopez With beautiful hazel eyes, she wore a flirty outfit in pink, thanks to this tone she immediately reminded us of the beautiful doll Barbie.

It was not only the color that the flirtatious Adamari López used, it also helped the design of her flirty pink outfitSince this was two pieces, a duck skirt at the bottom and a jacket, the fabric had a slightly plush texture which gave it a more interesting look.

Without a doubt, the ex-wife of the singer Luis Fonsi and Toni Costa, looked like a schoolgirl, thanks to the design of her outfit, which she also accompanied with a pair of high white boots, these reached a little above her knees.

Although her figure was not fully visible, the little that could be distinguished was quite pleasant, with this look and an angelic face, surely Adamari Lopez conquered more than one.

The publication shared it on his Instagram stories, it is likely that his outfit has been used for one more broadcast of Un Nuevo Día, a program he has been working on since 2012.

A day ago, some videos were shared on Instagram in the “Hoy Día” account, where the driver showed her look to the cameras both in front of the recording and behind the scenes, where her colleagues encouraged her to dance.

This because she looked precisely like a flirt BarbieSo much so that in the background the song by Aqua entitled “Barbie Girl” was heard, a single that became a success in 1997 and continues to play to this day, it is already a classic.

Adamari López, her clothes no longer fit

In the video, someone gives Adamari López a beret so that she can dance wearing her even more perfect outfit, while she performs a few short steps in the style of samba and goes around showing off her new figure after losing a few kilos.

What for some might call their attention was the fact that when turning the part of his back, precisely in his skirt you can see that someone adjusted the garment so that it did not fall off, he has lost so much that now he has to adjust your garments.