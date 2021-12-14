. Adamari López was a jury in Miss Universe

Only a couple of days have passed since Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu confirmed all her favoritism and was chosen by the Miss Universe judges as the successor to Mexican Andrea Meza, and details have emerged that were not seen in the show.

One of them was uncovered by the television host Adamari López, who was a jury for the pageant, and who with great grace and honesty confessed that she could have become the worst nightmare for the Miss Universe finalists.

The Puerto Rican mentioned that due to the style of the contest that each contestant in the final can randomly choose the name of a jury to ask a question, she was ready with her question, which turned out to be very difficult to answer.

Adamari spoke with Telemundo and there he confessed that if luck had not accompanied the girls in the TOP 5, very surely one would be suffering when hearing the question that Adamari had to ask.

“I think they were saved by not choosing me,” said Adamari with great grace, taking the opportunity to read the question on the air that remained unspoken, since all the members of the jury could ask, except her.

“Do you agree with governments using the electronic system as a surveillance method or do you consider it a violation of a fundamental right to privacy?” Was the question that the queens were spared from answering the friendly Ada, who asked he wanted to ask.

“I would have liked to ask the question I had, the one they had asked me to ask them was super difficult if they had chosen me in one of the little names, but hey, very happy to have been here in Israel and to participate in this wonderful event,” he said. the Puerto Rican.

And after revealing the episode in which she could have ended up as the villain of the contest, the Puerto Rican revealed that having been a judge in Miss Universe made her feel very honored.

“I feel so lucky and so happy that they have selected me to be part of the contest. I am proud to be able to represent our Latino community, ”said the entertainer, after the coronation in Israel.

Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, was the winner, followed by Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira, who was first runner-up, and Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, who was second runner-up.

The judging panel, in addition to Adamari, was made up of Steve Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey, Adriana Lima, former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere, former Miss India and Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela, Filipino actress Marian Rivera, the actress Rena Sofer and Rina Mor.