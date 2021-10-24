Adamari López and Alaia soften the networks with a new postcard | Instagram

The queens of the pumpkins !, Adamari López and Alaïa once again they touched and surprised social networks with a new mother and daughter postcard, the same with which they welcome autumn and a very famous date in the United States, Halloween.

With a background full of pumpkins, the driver of Today and his beautiful daughter posed like professionals for photography in which they look more than beautiful enjoying the pumpkins and nature.

For the cute postcard, Adamari Lopez and Alaïa wore pretty cool and pretty outfits; The actress dressed completely in white with a long beach dress and a rather elegant hat and used only a watch and her natural face as a complement.

For her part, the beautiful Alaïa, the daughter she had with the dancer Toni Costa, wore a beautiful white dress with a colorful print and sleeveless, an outfit that she complemented with beautiful brown cowboy-style boots and a red-colored smiley. the little girl was gathered in a pretty braid.

The pose that Adamari López took in front of her daughter filled many with tenderness, as she crouched down to be at the height of her little girl and pay her full attention, in the photograph they both gave each other loving glances and a tender smile.

Adamari López and Alaia soften the networks with a new postcard. Photo: Instagram.

In the description of the photograph, the actress also shared that at this time of year the pumpkin becomes part of our lives, both as decoration and in the kitchen and the best example is the next Thanksgiving and Halloween.

The mother and daughter photograph was shared 19 hours ago on the official account of Adamari López and obtained more than 19 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The comment box was filled with compliments and nice words for Ada and Alaïa.

Netizens agreed that both mother and daughter are really beautiful and beautiful; and they even highlighted the enormous resemblance between the two, describing them as “two drops of water”, something that is really evident.

The maternal side of the judge of Así se baila is something that her followers love, because they are really touched by the way she loves and cares for her little daughter; In addition, Alaïa arrived as a gift some time after Adamari López defeated cancer.

Adamari Lopez He met the dancer Toni Costa in a dance contest, where he was his partner and there love arose, some time later his beautiful daughter came into his life, who is indeed very similar to the famous one.

Unfortunately a couple of months ago Adamari López revealed her separation from Toni Costa. It was in the midst of the rumors that the television host had no choice but to share on Hoy Día what was happening in her personal life.

Without giving many details about it, Ada shared that it was healthier to be away from the dancer and that she would not talk about the reasons for respecting her daughter, since there would always be a relationship as Alaïa’s parents.