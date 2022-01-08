Adamari López and her daughter Alaïa touch networks on video | Instagram

For any mother, there is no more important person in her life than her own children, which is the case with the famous television actress and also host of the program Un Nuevo Día la bella. Adamari Lopez, who with his daughter Alaïa they touched social media in a video.

The flirtatious television celebrity has focused on both her career and her daughter, as well as her physical person, as we have seen in recent months, where Adamari López has shown us little by little the training she has undergone.

Without a doubt, having changed her physical appearance has helped her a lot not only for her physical health, it has also been with her mental health, today we see an actress, driver and mother more concentrated, focused and best of all happy.

Although she has been criticized on some occasions, the only thing she has for all those people who make negative comments is simply peace, her daughter being well and she is not something that interests her so much.

Adamari López currently lives fully and without complications | Instagram adamarilopez

On Instagram through her official account, Adamari López and her daughter Alaïa Costa López appeared in a tender video, reclining in an armchair while tickling the little girl a bit.

Apparently they get along the best, that is something that any mother would love to have with her children, although it also depends a lot on the personalities and character of each one and especially the education that one has about this type of act.

Like a proud mom Adamari Lopez She enjoys the company of her daughter, who by the way seems to be a living portrait of her mother, both her beautiful hazel eyes as well as her beautiful structure and striking skin tone, was what she inherited from the actress of Mexican soap operas.

Despite the fact that his passage through the novels was somewhat “short”, some of his characters continue to be remembered, such as when he made a couple with Gabriel Soto in the soap opera Amigas y Rivales.

Two days ago he shared this video, which has 71,543 total views and 598 total comments.

There were some netizens who immediately began to criticize the fact that Adamari and her daughter were doing “nonsense” as she herself indicated in her post, however other netizens immediately came to her defense.

Arguing that it was very easy to criticize because they were behind a cell phone or computer screen, and that fortunately this did not affect them at all.