Adamari López Alaïa send blessings for this Christmas | Instagram

For the flirtatious actress and host of Un Nuevo Día Adamari López, the best company she will have for this Christmas will be her daughter Alaïa, with whom he shared a tender message for this time by means of some photographs.

Throughout this 2021 we had the opportunity to see a drastic change in Adamari Lopez the famous star of Mexican soap operas, who had to go through a rather complicated process in her life again.

We are talking about the separation with her husband Toni Costa, in addition to having undergone arduous physical training with which she lost a lot of weight, recovering her beautiful silhouette as when she began her career in the novels.

After everything the flirtatious actress and television host had to go through, we have seen the results of her efforts, today the ex-wife of the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi is in her prime.

Adamari López loves being with her daughter Alaïa, who is always with her | Instagram adamarilopez

Both physically and emotionally Adamari López with her daughter, sent a message for their fans, with the aim of enjoy this christmas, in the company of your loved ones.

AlaÏa and I send you a lot of love and we hope you have a nice party, “said Adamari López.

In addition to this message, the judge of the program Así se Baila, also tagged the team that made their photos, outfits and perfect makeup look the best, it is a detail that those involved will surely appreciate because it has more than 6.7 million followers the best advertising!

Looks by Adamari López and Alaïa

Adamari Lopez She is wearing characteristic clothes of this era in terms of colors, in the first photo we see her with a red sweater and black patent leather pants, as well as some beautiful black pointed sneakers, her daughter has a similar look, only her pants are a paintings.

The second look they were wearing was a green strapless corset-type dress and something short for the pretty mom, as for the little girl, she was wearing a beautiful plaid dress with a green belt that matched Adamari’s dress.

In the third image we see the driver posing while sitting on the floor, the place where the photos were taken has an impressive Christmas decoration, which undoubtedly more than one of her fans would have loved to take a session in the same place .