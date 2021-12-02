At 50 years of age, the driver of Puerto Rican origin, Adamari López, is in a stage of transition and full discovery, since her physical change was only the opening of a new door.

And it is that throughout the 11 years that the driver was next to her daughter’s father, Toni Costa, the star went through many ups and downs of health and physical appearance, but being single has done her quite well.

Adamari lost a little more than 14 kilos in weight in the last 22 months, and the result has also taken several years off her, as she looks much better than any twenty-something.

Day by day, the stars have shown what self-love is, healthy life and how sensual they look with necklines and micro dresses, skirts or shorts.

Both stars have taught what it is to be a fashionista. Photo: IG / jlo / adamarilopez

No one can deny that “Chaparrita de oro” is one of the most attractive women on all Spanish-language television, because her best attraction is her shapely legs.

Despite being a beautiful woman and having a heart attack look, thousands of fans of the star have assured that her legs is one of her best attributes, and she knows very well how to exploit it.

While on the other side of the coin is the “Diva of the Bronx” who has left more than one with their mouths open thanks to her transparencies and micro outfits that do not matter the age to look fabulous in each of the garments.

Micro-dresses

The short dresses are one of the favorite garments of the star of “Hoy Día” and the singer, because without a doubt they always know very well how to wear them, because they waste personality, sensuality and a lot of elegance.

Proof of this is a black and pleated dress, which she knew how to combine very well with a white shirt with a collar and wide sleeves, which left her well-worked legs to her liking.

Whenever she can, Adamari López shows her statuesque legs. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

While the cante has dazzled her thousands of followers with minidresses that reveal one of her favorite physical attractions, because the exercise has helped her to turn and work her legs very well.

JLo also has amazing legs. Photo: IG / jlo

Micro skirts

But without a doubt, one of the best garments that Luis Fonsi’s ex-wife has worn are the micro skirts, as they not only give her a touch of elegance and sensuality but also youthful ones.

The star has already shown that fashion is also one of the topics that interests her the most, and has become an inspiration to show that there is no age to wear this type of garment.

The prints are also a key piece for the driver. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

And it is that the star was seen with a colorful print skirt, which managed to combine very well with a blooming pink blazer and matching shoes of the same color; The star left her long hair loose and to one side, which undoubtedly made her have a very chic and youthful look.

While JLo was seen with a micro-skirt of applications with sexy black stockings, a garment that undoubtedly stylizes the leg of the famous singer.

The actress does not miss the opportunity to show her well-worked legs. Photo: IG / jlo

Microshorts and transparencies

The star has shown that shorts and short jumpsuits have become his best friends, and every time he can, he does not miss the opportunity to show his legs in one of the best fashionable clothes.

And is that despite the low temperatures that have occurred in recent days, the star shares each of her looks as a good option for any event, from formal to casual.

The actress also looks better than ever. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

Of colors or of only one, the spoiled “Chaparrita” of Spanish-speaking TV has displayed her body in the sensual clothes, which have been highly applauded by each of her followers.

But the transparencies in the neckline are also one of the ideals of the New Yorker, as she reveals her best charms at her more than 50 years of age.

Her sheer necklines have proven to be her best appeal. Photo: IG / jlo

