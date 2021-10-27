Adamari López and Luis Fonsi, how the love story began | Instagram

Without a doubt one of the most famous relationships of Adamari López has been the one he had with the singer Luis Fonsi. It was around the 2000s when the couple was the sensation of the moment and although it ended in scandal and tears, there was a lot of love and laughter along the way.

Adamari Lopez and Luis Fonsi met in 2001, this when the beautiful conductor of Hoy Día was the girlfriend of actor Mauricio Islas, so it was not until a year later that the love with Fonsi began.

According to various media, the beautiful actress would have gone to a Luis Fonsi concert, where he invited her to his dressing room and the magic began, later it was publicly announced that there was a sentimental relationship between the two celebrities and the followers Both of them were more than happy, as they seemed the ideal couple.

Two years later, Luis Fonsi decided to ask for the hand of Adamari López in a beautiful ceremony in front of his entire family, in 2004, it seemed that everything would be happiness, but it was not. Shortly after the television presenter’s request for her hand, she released unfortunate news, she had been diagnosed with cancer.

In response to the tough battle that Adamari López was beginning, the singer announced that he was suspending his tour in 2005 to stay with his beloved fiancée; However, although he looked like Prince Charming, Ada claimed years later that he was verbally abused.

Fortunately, Adamari Lopez She announced that her battle had paid off and she was cancer free, the wedding finally came in 2006; but there was no happy ending.

It is said that their respective careers kept them very separate from each other and that their relationship had worn itself out quite a bit in the fight against cancer; In addition, they had not been able to become parents, something that they assure also influenced them to finally decide to divorce; Cancer also returned to Adamari López and with more force.

In those hard moments, the celebrities parted ways and later the actress and host opened her heart by pointing out that Luis Fonsi had given up and that he no longer wanted her as a woman, situations that hurt her deeply.

Some time later, life smiled again at Adamari, she met the dancer Toni Costa in a dance reality show and once again believed in love, the fruit of that relationship her beautiful daughter Alaia was born.

Apparently next to Fonsi it was not yet time for Ada to be a mother and with Toni she had a beautiful daughter who seems to be her living portrait. Unfortunately, the relationship with the dancer did not have a happy ending either and he had to announce the separation amid rumors.

It is said that Toni Costa was unfaithful to the beautiful Ada on several occasions and it was this that finally separated them in a definitive way, getting to assure the famous that it was the healthiest thing, to be away from him.