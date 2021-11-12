Today, AdamarI López has become the most coveted single on Spanish-language TV, as her charisma and beauty have made her steal the hearts of viewers.

And it is that every morning he accompanied the families through the morning of Telemundo, “Hoy Día”, who have witnessed his impressive physical change, since he has lost several kilos of weight and looks better than ever.

Currently the life of the actress of Puerto Rican origin is in a process of transformation, as she ended up with her daughter’s father after 11 years of relationship.

The couple lasted only 11 years together. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

Toni Costa and the host met in 2011 when they were both part of a dance contest and it was there that the flame of passion and love arose between them.

But now, everything is different and although the true reason for their separation has not been confirmed 100%, everything points to an alleged infidelity on the part of the choreographer of Spanish origin.

However, the heart of the star had already been occupied several years ago, and nothing more and nothing less than one of the most beloved conductors of Mexican TV, Marco Antonio Regil.

The driver and the actress were dating more than 20 years ago. Photo: IG / marcoantonioregil

This was their relationship

The two met in 1998, when she was 28 years old and he was 29, when they were both working in Mexico, just when López began to emerge in the world of acting.

While Regil was conducting one of the programs that has remained in the hearts and memories of all Spanish speakers: “Atinale al Precio”.

Without a doubt, celebrities looked so good together that they immediately became everyone’s favorite couple, but they ended up with no explanation overnight.

It was until 2018 when the celebrities met again. Photo: .

And the exact date of her break is not known, because years later she began a relationship with her ex-husband, Luis Fonsi.

Because they finished?

It was not until 2018, when the driver and mother of Alaïa broke the silence, shared the true reasons why they could not formalize their relationship.

And is that ?? both López and Regil publicly agreed on “A new day”, on Telemundo where both appeared as drivers, and it was where they had the opportunity to live together again after 20 years.

The awkward moment caused laughter among celebrities. Photo: .

It should be noted that it was one of her colleagues who questioned the Puerto Rican about the end of her relationship with the driver of “Minute to win.”

“Let him tell you,” said the actress, prompting her ex-partner to answer the question.

“Look, I never did a scene, what happens is that I remember I told you: ‘Hey, I know this is your career and it would be silly for me to ask you not to do it, but I can’t,’” Marco Antonio replied. .

Despite all of them, they have a good friendship. Photo: .

And to end the uncomfortable moment, the star limited himself to saying: “… The boy was jealous and he had to leave things there”; everything seems to indicate that the culprits of this decision were Eduardo Capetillo and René Strickler, with whom the Puerto Rican shared credits on Televisa.

In general terms, the jealousy of the driver was what caused the actress to decide to move away, because she did not understand some issues of her career.

