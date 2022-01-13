Next May 2022, it will be a year since Adamari López and Toni Costa officially separated after 11 years together and a little daughter in common, because suddenly the couple decided to divide their paths.

Without giving any further explanation, much less the true reason for their separation, Alaïa’s parents have continued with a cordial relationship for the sake of the little model, since until after the end of the year celebrations together.

And it is that everything seems to indicate that the reconciliation between them is something that will never happen, because the driver herself has been in charge of saying that they will only continue on good terms for the good of her daughter.

Since then, being single has fallen like a “ring to the finger” for the actress, as she has been seen as in her best days, with an image of impact since she has lost just over 15 kilos in weight in the last two years .

The change has been quite evident, because at 50 years of age, she has dared to use transparencies, and quite pronounced necklines that reveal her slim and stylized figure, which she continuously shares on social networks.

And in addition, the “Chaparrita de oro” has become the most coveted single of the famous Spanish-speaking chain, as she has stolen a few hearts in recent months, since she has even been romantically involved with some handsome men singles

Names like Adrián di Monte, Cristian de la Fuente and even his former partner Marco Antonio Regil have been some of the men who have been interested in the actress who today continues to dazzle everyone with her new image.

But she has been the one who has been in charge of making it known that at the moment she is not interested in starting a love relationship with anyone, because she will only focus on her work and Alaïa’s well-being.

However, a series of comments have come to light through social networks that have raised rumors about the driver, as she could be initiating an affair with one of her co-workers.

And it is that through social networks some images and comments have been shared between the Puerto Rican host and the journalist of Mexican origin, as they have begun to unleash some rumors of romance between them.

Who is Nacho Lozano?

The Mexican-born driver known as Nacho Lozano, has spent more than 20 years of professional career in different media in his native country, until the famous Spanish-speaking network bet on his talent.

Today, he is one of the main presenters of the morning, “Hoy Día”, as it is a true bet of the famous television station that continues to impact its followers every morning.

“What I’m going to give you is the language, how you are going to tell a news story. Of course there are news that you cannot tell by laughing, that you cannot be ironic and that you cannot make fun of because you cannot make fun of the pain of the rest, but there are things that are absurd and there are things that you say: ‘How can this be happening and that we do not realize it?’ “, he shared on arrival on television.

And it seems that his presence has not only filled the public’s eye, because even Adamari López, as they continually let themselves be seen quite together through the screens.

