Adamari López and the reason why she divorced Toni Costa | Instagram

The beautiful actress and conductive Adamari López has been sincere with his followers and tells why he separated from the famous dancer Toni Costa, Well, many people were surprised by this news when it was publicly revealed.

As you may remember, a few months ago Adamari López reported that she had decided to separate from her husband Toni Costa and even the actress told the reason why she made the decision.

On the occasion of Adamari López and her daughter starring on the cover of People en Español magazine a couple of months ago, the host offered an interview in which she spoke about the new stage in her life where she is no longer with Toni Acosta.

This is how when asking him about his separation The father of her daughter, whom she met on a dance reality show where they were both a couple, said that the decision is not a whim and has a reason.

He and I know what happened. He knows why. I didn’t make the decision lightly, it wasn’t a tantrum. It is not a whim, it is not a punishment ”.

Something that the actress also revealed that her still husband failed her on several occasions during the 10 years they were married, something that she was no longer going to allow.

We were going through a situation that had happened more than once and that I was not going to allow myself. After all the things I’ve been through, I can’t afford it. What was happening was not the right thing to do ”.

However, despite what happened, Adamari López mentioned that he is fond of the Spanish and that he will continue in contact with him because of his daughter.

What is best will be what will happen and we will move on. He will always be the same in our lives because I would be unable to do something different, “he said about Costa.

It is worth mentioning that a few months ago the rumors of a possible reconciliation between them arose after they were seen vacationing in Spain with their daughter, however, everything seems to indicate that they were on good terms due to their first-born.

He is her father and he will always be there ”.

On the other hand, Adamari López, host of Hoy Día and famous actress of several Mexican soap operas, recalled the time she was banned from Televisa.

It was in the Alejandro Zúñiga entertainment program on YouTube, where it was announced that Adamari López was vetoed by Televisa because the famous woman was in other projects in Puerto Rico, something that apparently the television station did not like.