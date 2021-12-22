Adamari Lopez lived a tremendous 2021, from a sentimental break up to a remarkable physical and emotional transformation. In interview with HOLA! USES , the television presenter shared what her resolutions are for next year, in addition to her Christmas wish, which would be at the same time a gift for both her and her six-year-old daughter Alaïa. The thing that would make them happy the most would be a baby, but that’s something that ‘Ada’ leaves to fate.

We have for you the interview with Adamari López about her 2021 as well as her account of the year, from the first months to the last weeks, which were full of challenges.

In an interview with HOLA! USA, Adamari revealed to us how this 2021 closes, which was like a revolution for her.

“(This year) I end it calm, full of harmony, peace and asking for a lot of wisdom to continue choosing what is best for me and my family. But I am very grateful because I believe that Daddy God fills me with opportunities to grow and to learn in this life ”, she shared with us.

Her resolutions for 2022 are related to her physical and emotional health, as well as raising her daughter.

“I want to continue in this healthy lifestyle, you know that with WWH I adopted a lifestyle with which I have been able to lose weight, exercise, spend more time with my daughter, enjoy each process and each moment that has touched me. to live”.

“I want to continue in this purpose, to continue in this visualization of a healthy future for me and my daughter. I want to continue working, traveling and enjoying moments that I can share with my daughter and always keep in touch with the public ”.

And how will they spend their first Christmas after announcing their separation? Adamari replied that they will be together, as her daughter is used to spending the holidays with her parents.

“Alaïa has her mother and father and that is not going to change. We are a family, that although we are not together, Toni and I have a daughter who is going to unite us for life and who is going to continue to make us a family even if each one makes his life on his own. Alaïa is used to spending Christmas with Mom and Dad and this year will be no exception. We will be there with her as long as we can share these special moments with our daughter and we can make her happy, we will be there for her ”.

A baby?

Adamari López revealed what her Christmas wishes would be, and pleasantly surprised us with her response: “Continue creating beautiful moments with her (Alaïa), may God give me life and health to be able to be with her, it could be one of the best gifts that I can have, unless you want to send me another baby … [risas] It would be wonderful, and I think it would also be a gift for Alaïa and myself ”.

In HELLO! USA we made a recount of the year of Adamari López, in which he lived through everything: from a strong rupture to an incredible physical change.

Adamari López and Toni Costa, their last cover together for HOLA! USES

In February, Toni and Adamari did their last cover together for HOLA! USES.

Back then there were rumors about their marriage. When questioned about this, ‘Ada’ replied: “We have our life, our reality. We know our good times and our bad times and many times they have nothing to do with what people say in the press ”.

In March, Adamari López celebrated the sixth birthday of her greatest treasure: little Alaïa.

In April, Adamari López wowed everyone with her surprising turnaround at the Latin American Music Awards. ‘La Chaparrita de Oro’ stole sighs with that mini dress with which she marked her silhouette to perfection.

On May 18, Adamari López turned 50 years old and celebrated it with her loved ones and friends … Days after her celebration, she would face one of her most media moments.

For weeks there had been strong rumors about their relationship, and it was at the end of May, a week after her birthday, that Adamari announced her separation from Toni Costa.

Before the cameras of the morning that she conducts, ‘Ada’, said the following: “I decided to do this precisely because it is a difficult topic to talk about and because of the respect that I have for Alaïa and for that relationship of parents that will unite us forever, I prefer and I want you who are my family today, I want you to know that my decision has been one that I have thought and analyzed and within this approach of taking care of myself and valuing myself, because I have found the importance of putting myself in the first place the well-being of my family and this is the decision I have made ”.

At that time, Adamari spoke about how her daughter was processing her parents’ separation, to which she replied: “What I do today is an effect on my princess Alaïa. She knows that she has two parents who love her and that they will always love her and that we will be and will be there for her at all times, that is what we are focused on and that is where I put my energy every day of my life ”.

Despite going through difficult times personally, in his professional life things were going wonderfully. Adamari became part of the jury of the Telemundo reality show, Así se Baila.

Sunday to Sunday, Adamari, Cristián de la Fuente and Mariana Seoane, debated the performance of the contestants in the dance competition.

During the semifinal of Así se Baila, Adamari shocked everyone with her reunion with Toni Costa on the dance floor. This meeting reminded us of the beginnings of their love story, 10 years ago on a Univision reality show.

The ex-partner maintains a cordial relationship for the sake of her daughter, but there is nothing to reconcile and that was already made clear by the driver.

In the final of the competition, ‘Ada’ again showed off her skills on the floor with a young dancer. Her appearance on the track excited her fans and moved them to the fullest, as she is a great dancer.

Days after the final, ‘Ada’ surprised with great news: she joined the Miss Universe jury panel.

More beautiful than ever, Adamari gave her best in the beauty pageant, which was held in the city of Eilat, in Israel.

Adamari López did not miss the opportunity to pose next to the new Miss Universe, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, from India.

There is no doubt that it was a spectacular year for Adamari López, full of challenges, transformations and above all, new horizons.