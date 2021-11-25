Adamari López and Toni Costa, this is how they looked ten years ago at MQB | Instagram

A love that crossed the screen! Adamari López and Toni Costa they met ten years ago on the reality show runway Look who is dancing And it was there that Cupid hit their hearts right. The beautiful current host of Hoy día and the dancer showed their passion and more than that on the dance floor where they literally “fired sparks.”

The famous couple became one of the favorites on the dance floor where they performed various presentations and the chemistry between them became more and more evident, especially in the number that we are remembering in which the couple danced tango.

The MQB recording makes clear how well coordinated and the connection was between Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa, who apparently not only had on the track. In the presentation the beautiful Ada is seen in a very shiny and elegant dress with a pronounced slit in the leg and her hair completely collected, while Costa looks like a true heartthrob dressed completely in black.

In the presentation, the couple was quite close to something that did not bother them at all and caused sensations in their audience; Without a doubt, chemistry existed, because this program was key for both of them to end up together and in love.

MQB was the preamble for Adamari López and Toni Costa to join their lives, although apparently, the forever of fairy tales did not come for this couple and they are currently separated. However, the love was so great that they had a daughter in common, Alaïa, who continues to keep them connected.

Adamari López and Toni Costa, that’s how they looked ten years ago at MQB. Photo: Instagram.

Ada announced this year amid tears in Hoy Día her separation from Toni, assuring that it was the best and healthiest thing for her and her daughter, this happened after weeks of rumors of what happened. The actress also pointed out that she would not talk about the causes of the separation out of respect for the bond of parents that they will always have.

Subsequently, rumors began that Toni Costa maintains a serial relationship with a woman and that they could even be living together and although it is said he and Ada did not end so well, they were seen together enjoying Halloween with their daughter.

Now again fate has united Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa for the same reason, the dance, because López is currently a judge of the reality show Así se baila and they assure that the Telemundo executives are looking for more audience, so they would ask the former couple to join the dance floor once more.