

Toni Costa and Adamari López when they participated in ‘Mira Quien Baila’.

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa they will repeat the tango that they fell in love with in ‘Mira Quien Baila’, but on Telemundo… Although not yet the chain nor the protagonists have officially announced it, we can confirm that the ex’s couple, lAlaïa’s parents will join in on the track of ‘Así Se Baila’.

Telemundo will have a clear strategy to try to gain ratings: bring the newly separated people together the way they started their love story, dancing.

Last Sunday, we saw Toni in the challenge of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ dancing a tango with the favorite participant of the Univision reality show: Sirey Morán. Apparently that kind of rhythm marks important moments in your life. And now he will be joined by one more with the mother of his daughter, Alaïa.

When will Adamari receive Toni on the track of ‘Así Se Baila’? Everything would indicate that it would be Sunday of the final of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ and, according to what people who work within the reality told us, the rehearsals began this week.

In fact, this Tuesday, in one of his Instagram Instastories, Costa assured that he had escaped from a rehearsal to go see his daughter Alaïa play soccer, and so that he would not go unnoticed, he repeated that yes, he was rehearsing because soon we would see him dancing again.

In that show, the three judges will dance on the floor, It will be a ‘Thanksgiving’ or pre-Thanksgiving special. Cristián de la Fuente will have his wife as a companion, Mariana Seoane a friend and Adamari a Toni.

Whose idea was it for them to dance together, just days after the presenter of ‘Hoy Día’ assured in ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, the separation with Toni is definitive?

There would be It was a suggestion from the production that Adamari would have agreed to without any problems. assuring what he told Azucena Cierco at the time, that they will always be united by his daughter, Alaïa.

And in the case of Toni? He will also have agreed, because although we usually see him on Univision shows, the truth is that he has not signed an exclusive contract, nor is he a talent of the network’s staff..

Will they dance a tango? At the moment our source would not have confirmed to us what they would dance, but apparently there would be several rhythms, among them the tango that would be what they would close with.

Will they also close it with a kiss on the mouth like in the first one? Although we cannot be sure what the end will be, nor can we predict the future, Unlike what happened in 2011, which marked the beginning of a relationship, this could be titled as a very romantic way to end it.

Could the dance lead to a reconciliation? We repeat, we cannot predict the future, but in the case of Toni, he would be starting a new relationship with the influencer Evelyn Beltrán, whom we met a few years ago at the ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ auditions.

What will Univision do in the face of this strategic blow from Telemundo?

Although this was not a great season in terms of rating for ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, last Sunday, where precisely the challenge was dancing, they began an hour before ‘Así Se Baila’, and they had Toni competing with Adamari, the Univision reality show had its best Sunday in terms of difference gap with that of Telemundo.

While ‘Así Se Baila’ averaged 863 thousand in the general public, ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ surpassed them with 1 million 300 thousand. Therefore, with this start of Univision an hour before at 8/7 Pm Centro, the Telemundo reality show will look for all its possibilities to overcome it, until putting Adamari to dance with Toni.

REVIVE HERE THE FIRST TANGO BETWEEN ADAMARI AND TONI THAT MADE THEM IN LOVE:

