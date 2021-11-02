Adamari López and Toni Costa celebrate Halloween together | Instagram

The famous driver and actress Puerto Rican Adamari López and her former partner Toni Costa went out together yesterday to celebrate Halloween with her daughter Alaïa coordinating family costumes to take her daughter trick-or-treating.

The truth is that Adamari López has surprised with several recent stories on her social networks, since she has shared some photographs of how she has celebrated this Halloween celebration with her family.

In the photographs he has shared on his official Instagram account, you can see how his 6-year-old daughter Alaïa goes with her father the dancer Toni Costa among several children excited to receive their endowment of sweets.

This is how for the occasion both Toni, Adamari and Alaïa have coordinated their costumes, since they all looked like real ninja warriors with all the complete clothing including their swords, they have posed in some positions to take some photographs to remember these beautiful moments together.

In fact, a fan of the popular presenter of “Hoy Día” has met the famous and could not avoid approaching her and of course giving her some compliments, as expected, the actress was very happy and smiling in a video that has been taken up by the networks.

It should be noted that the reactions of their fans did not take long to arrive, however, the vast majority have agreed that it is extremely good that both can leave behind the controversies that exist around their separation for the well-being of their daughter and her healthy coexistence.

They always share with the girl, I don’t know why they want to see them fighting. They are mature people who all their lives will have to share a daughter “,” Well, good, for the well-being of the girl who better get along “, expressed some users in the Instagram publication.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO OF ADAMARI WITH HIS EX.

On the other hand, according to a medium, the host of “Hoy Día” would be giving herself an opportunity with Timbo Domínguez, ex-partner of Toni Costa’s current girlfriend.

It should be noted that the Puerto Rican actress, Adamari López and the dancer Toni Costa had started a relationship in 2011 and four years later their daughter Alaïa Costa was born, they seemed the perfect couple, they even got engaged, however, they never married.

However, in July of this year they announced their separation and for weeks there was speculation about a reconciliation, however, today it seems that that is impossible, since it is rumored that both have new partners and it is the strangest thing you can imagine.