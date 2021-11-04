Adamari López attacks those who criticize her in networks | Instagram

After posing with her ex-partner Toni Costa, the host Adamari López sent a message to those who began to criticize her on various social networks and in the photographs she shared last weekend.

Yesterday we let you know that because of the feast of Halloween, Adamari López and Toni Costa gave the best example of separated parents and found themselves united on this special day by their daughter Alaïa.

In fact, the same host shared the beautiful video of the celebration that the three lived in the streets of Miami dressed as Ninjas and playing pranks.

Without a doubt, this is a test that shows the cordiality and, above all, the respect that both have for each other despite their breakup.

However, as often happens, in everything that surrounds the ex-partner, there was something for all tastes.

Praise for letting each other see each other and discomfort too, and a situation that is not new to either of them, since both are used to criticism, especially after their separation.

Once again, Adamari shared a very meaningful video aimed at all those people who keep scratching at the wound and trying to hurt them with inappropriate comments.

In a humorous way, however, with a direct message, the Puerto Rican let the world know how these unpleasant comments feel against her person and her way of life.

You have to stop worrying about those people who talk behind your back, remember that they are in the right place: behind you, “he showed.

It is worth mentioning that they were not actually his own words, but those of a third person, since it is a TikTok video, but he still pronounced them accompanied by strong gestures, mischievous smile and the assurance that this is what he thinks.

In fact, some of his latest videos on this platform have gone along that line and although in the past he has tried not to get too involved in this game, everything seems to indicate that Adamari has said enough, however, always with education and irony, because As you can see, he wants to make it clear that what others say is not worth it.

In fact, today she is better than ever with herself, as she is healthy both inside and out, being an example to follow for millions of women.