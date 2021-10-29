Adamari López becomes Jennifer Lopez, “The Diva here” | Instagram

Beautiful and spectacular! The beautiful driver of Today, Adamari López surprised everyone by becoming nothing more and nothing less than Jennifer Lopez for today’s broadcast. The ex of Toni Costa did not hesitate to show off her beauty on television this day and disguised herself alluding to the next Halloween of nothing more and nothing less than JLo.

In her official Instagram account you can see a couple of short videos in which the beautiful actress gave life to the Diva of the Bronx with a spectacular dress full of glitter and transparencies and really impeccable hair.

In the video you can read the “the diva has arrived” and “JLo”, this while Adamari Lopez She walks down the red carpet being captured by the cameras in her flirtatious walk and while she was showing off modeling.

A later shot shows the ex of Luis Fonsi up close and looking more than attractive in the elegant dress that sheathed her curves to perfection. The image was complemented by huge shiny “earrings” and her hair in spectacular waves.

But that was not all, the beautiful Adamari López surprised with an outfit more in the style of Jennifer López, as she appeared on the screen with very high sneakers, a short denim shorts, a rather short silver top and a denim jacket, which JLo in the video of Change the step.

The Diva is here, Adamari López becomes Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Capture.

The beautiful television presenter danced to the music of the Bronx Diva and J Balvin, as one of her companions also gave life to this character, it was quite funny Today this Friday.

Adamari has been an important part of the entertainment news in recent months, from the rumors of her separation from Toni Costa, to the confirmation in the middle of the morning call of which she is part and now, with the rumors of a new love for part of the dancer.

It is said that the ex’s girlfriend Adamari Lopez It is already beginning to cause inconvenience, since according to Gossip No Like, the dancer would have received his new love at home and stopped visiting his daughter Alaïa to attend to his partner.

In the same YouTube show program, it has been managed that the relationship between Costa and the woman is so serious that they would be living together, something that probably already happened, so Ada would have contacted the woman’s ex to find out what your daughter’s father is getting into.