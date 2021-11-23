Adamari López wears an outfit that highlights her legs | Instagram

Once again Adamari López, recognized television host and actress she wore her charms again with a flirtatious set with which he showed off his shapely legs.

East video that the host of Un Nuevo Día shared on her official Instagram account, is similar to others with which she has consented to her followers, she is walking showing her beautiful figure and this outfit that immediately captivates the eyes.

Adamari Lopez She has become an icon of beauty thanks to her recent physical change, with which she left more than one shocked, because having a few extra kilos, today she looks like an enviable figure.

It may interest you: Cynthia González could leave Venga La Alegría soon

“Happy Monday my beautiful people!” was the description he wrote in his publication a couple of hours ago, each beginning of the week for the actress is synonymous with the name of the program that leads “a new day” and not just because it is another day, surely it is something more than profound.

In López’s case it represents one more day that he survived cancer, that is something that definitely anyone would like to celebrate on a daily basis.

Adamari López wears an outfit that highlights her legs | Instagram adamarilopez

The outfit that the actress was wearing is two pieces, a kind of overalls in a skirt with a “houndstooth” print with buttons on the front and also a white shirt, with ruffles on the front that gives it a bohemian and even romantic touch.

Adamari decided to accompany her outfit with a pair of closed black sneakers, as for her hair she wears it down, thanks to this look the actress and host looks more jovial and above all beautiful.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

8 hours ago Adamari Lopez She shared this video on Instagram which by the way has already more than 157 thousand views, in terms of comments she has 2,972, many of them flatter her beautiful figure and affirm that she is one of the most beautiful women.

The word “divine” is constantly repeated among the comments that her publication has in addition to several emojis with which you can immediately see the love they feel towards her as well as the utmost admiration.

Ohhh you look the same as when you did the Amigas y Rivales soap opera, “commented a fan.

This was Adamari’s most recent publication, for a couple of months she has been surprising us with her daily content on Instagram, especially on Sundays for the Así Se Baila galas.