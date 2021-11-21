Adamari López in revealing and flirty outfits for session | Instagram

The actress and television host Adamari López has caused several sighs with her most recent video, where she is shown in a flirty photoshoot, wearing different outfits including various swimsuits and short dresses.

Since Adamari Lopez host of the program Un Nuevo Día, decided to change her eating habits and exercise more actress She regained her figure, as when she appeared on the soap opera Amigas y Rivales when she was one of the protagonists.

Although his time in telenovelas could be said was brief since he has only participated in 15, the most recent was “La Fan” in 2017, he has focused his career on driving.

Today she is famous for her social networks and her time as a television presenter seems that her acting career has been overshadowed by her participation as a host, which her fans are fascinated by her charisma and personality.

Adamari Lopez She also became famous for her tireless fight against cancer, and unfortunately her name became even more popular when she parted ways with singer Luis Fonsi, who played the hit “Despacito”.

In this photo shoot for Hola USA magazine, the flirty Puerto Rican celebrity born in Humacao, Puerto Rico decided to use all her arsenal, that is, her beauty and look perfect as some of her followers consider her.

The video begins with a flirtatious walk through a tropical forest, this beauty is wearing a short sleeveless V-neck dress, her hair is loose and she walks extremely flirtatious and haughty in front of the camera.

Adamari brings one of her hands to the camera lens to cover it and later move on to another scene where she wore a different outfit between swimsuits, short dresses and also a short and revealing skirt, the actress and host looks more beautiful than ever.

It seems that her recent separation with the dancer Toni Costa gave her the will and discipline to change her habits and regain her exquisite figure, López has always been a beautiful woman, but seeing her renewed so to speak, she looks better than ever and is something that everything world perceives.

8 hours ago she shared this publication on her official Instagram with which she is about to reach 100,000 views and 1,200 comments from her fans who adore and support her in everything she does.