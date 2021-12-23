It is no secret to anyone that fashion is constantly on the move, and it has always placed some beauty standards a bit far from reaching for ordinary people.

However, there have been some celebrities who have shown that all it takes is personality and self-esteem to wear any garment that makes you feel comfortable.

Related news

One of those stars is the famous Telemundo host, Adamari López, who at 50 years of age continues to demonstrate how fashion adapts to the whole body thanks to self-love.

And it is that the actress has also had to deal with the last 10 years of her life with a series of criticisms for her physical appearance, which has changed at all times due to her state of health.

After the former partner of the Spanish choreographer, Toni Costa, was diagnosed with breast cancer, Adamari has had to fight to stay well, and today she is in one of her best stages.

Her true transformation began two years ago, when the Telemundo morning host decided to start heavy and strict exercise routines, which are accompanied by good nutrition.

Now, the results jump to the naked eye, because he looks much better than in his younger days, because he has lost just over 15 kilos of weight, and has surprised more than one, in addition to becoming a true inspiration.

Her physical change has also empowered the “Chaparrita de oro”, as she has dared to wear tight garments, pronounced necklines and even transparencies, which reveal her attributes.

But this last month of the year, the actress has once again imposed fashion with her stunning winter outfits, proving once again that beauty standards are just a word.

Long boots for “chaparritas”

One of the characteristic shoes of the Christmas and winter season are the famous boots, as they not only highlight a very good look, but also help to keep you warm from the cold with great style.

And it is that in recent years, long boots above the knee, have become the key piece of every outfit, and Adamari once again shows that height is not an impediment to use them.

The driver once again demonstrates how to be fashionable. Photo: IG /

adamarilopez / hoydia

Just on the morning of “Hoy Día”, the actress has also shared spectacular outfits that you will even want to copy for the next parties that are yet to come.

López has surprised with her beautiful and fashionista footwear in different colors, as well as patent leather, leather, leather and suede, as they also stylize her well shaped legs.

Adamari tries to combine said footwear with short skirts, either straight or with some waves, as they give the look a true touch of style, in addition to lengthening the figure a little more.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE