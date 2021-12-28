The last semester of 2021 has been one of the best that the famous Telemundo host, Adamari López has gone through, from her physical transformation to her professional performance.

Within the famous Spanish-speaking network, the actress has also internalized her career until she was part of the jury in the last Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant, held in Israel.

Related news

In addition, the dance reality show “Así se baila” multiplied its popularity and has positioned itself as one of the favorite conductors of the Latin public, since it accompanies everyone after the morning of Telemundo.

While on the personal side, the separation from the side of his daughter, Toni Costa, after 11 years together, was a very necessary evil, and singleness has been quite good for him.

Right now, the actress is going through a true transformation that is becoming more and more evident, and her new physical appearance has left more than one with their mouths open, to the degree of criticism.

It was the same driver who shared that she has been managing this change for two years, as she has been subjected to difficult exercise routines and a harsh diet.

Aesthetic procedure?

The 50-year-old actress shared that she has lost just over 15 kilos since then, and her transformation is increasingly evident, as she has even dared to wear provocative clothes.

From transparencies, to tight and tiny dresses, but some of his haters assure that his transformation has not been only exercise, since the operating room has come to light.

Even some media have shared that Alaïa’s mother has undergone some cosmetic treatments to lose weight in such a short time, and it has been she herself who has denied that.

Said rumors began since last August, and it has been she herself who has been in charge of speaking out against those who point out her new appearances, since they have even said that her cancer has returned.

“I have not undergone any bariatric operation, it is not in my plans to have operations … After cancer, which is the only operation I had in my entire life, I have not been to the hospital …”, he declared.

Adamari lópez explodes in networks

Despite the fact that on more than one occasion, the star has shared that he has not undergone any procedure, many haters continue to assure that it is a lie, so he has unleashed his courage.

It should be noted that the star has tried to do it in a really comical way and with which he hopes to close the issue once and for all, because on his Instagram profile he shared a funny video.

In it, the actress is seen doing a true network trend and the star is seen doing voice-over of an audio saying: “Operate, operate, if you have the money and want to operate, operate and do not suffer. If you want to do it exercise, do it, but don’t fuck around. ”

The clip has exceeded 100 thousand likes from his followers and some comments from the haters are also read who assure that “the truth does not sin but it is uncomfortable.”

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE