Adamari López catches glances at an open blouse and forgot a detail | Instagram

It caught thousands of looks! The beautiful and beloved television host Adamari López captured more than the attention of her followers on social networks with a video of an open blouse that revealed her absence of interiors.

The beautiful presenter of Today He stole the sighs of his followers on Instagram with the images in which he can be seen with a dark button-down blouse open and just a small bow to hold it together, but the neckline revealed part of his charms decorated with a simple and pretty chain.

More than happy and jovial he was seen Adamari Lopez Complementing her outfit with high-waisted denim pants and classic black shoes, her characteristic short wavy hair flew in the wind while she took her best steps.

The also actress took advantage of the video to radiate good wishes to her followers by showing them her best, happy and flirtatious face and dancing to the rhythm of a “sticky” song, joy radiates everywhere.

The ex of Lusi Fonsi took advantage of the description of the video on her official Instagram account to invite her followers to enjoy this melody with her and even share some dance steps.

Who accompanies me with this dance? #baile #serfeliz #foryou #parati, wrote the famous next to the publication.

WATCH ADA’S DANCE HERE

Adamari López catches glances at her open blouse and forgot a detail. Photo: Instagram.

The publication was made a day ago on the official Instagram account of Adamari López and has exceeded 290 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The followers of the famous did not stop making compliments and comments such as that she has returned to be the same as before and that she looks happier now that she does not have a partner.

The separation of Ada and Toni Costa has caused a huge stir in social networks, since the rumors began, until finally López confirmed it in Hoy Día and until today.

With tears in her eyes, the driver shared with her audience that the relationship with Costa had come to an end and that it was the healthiest thing for her and her daughter. He also indicated that out of respect for his daughter, since the relationship of parents will always unite them, he would not reveal the causes of the separation, he also added that both will continue to see for Alaïa.

Entertainment programs such as Chisme No Like assure that the end of the celebrity relationship was infidelity on the part of Toni Costa, highlighting that she could also have a taste for men; however, they assure that the cause of the separation could be a woman.

Currently, the news of what would be the supposed new partner of the dancer caused a huge stir and they say she is one of the beautiful women who attend her dance classes and that she is an influencer.

Faced with these new rumors, Adamari Lopez He preferred to bring out his best sense of humor and respond with a fun dance in the style of “I don’t care”, giving euphoric jumps and a dance that shows everything is fine.