Adamari López continues to captivate her Instagram followers. The Puerto Rican this time did it by publishing a video where she wears an outfit with a long white shirt with a plaid strap skirt and a black bow around her neck.

The video for which thousands of messages have rained down highlighting her beauty has more than 1,999,930 likes and more than 3,661 comments from her loyal followers.

“Happy Monday my beautiful people,” wrote Adamari López to accompany the audiovisual material that at one point slows down and lets you see the Puerto Rican model and show herself flirtatious looking directly at the camera.

The new and spectacular figure of Adamari López has captivated all her fans who do not stop sending her messages every day.

“What elegance that of France” and “You are more beautiful than ever” are some of the comments that can be read in the publication of the Puerto Rican presenter.

Adamari López does not hesitate to show her sculptural and sensual figure and this video is just a sample of it. The Puerto Rican recently posed in bathing suits, one pink in front of a wooded landscape and one with white polka dots on a surfboard, for Hola! USES and there he also unleashed the passions of his most faithful followers.

“Emotionally, physically and spiritually I feel much stronger, much better and I continue working to be well and provide a great future for my daughter”, said the Puerto Rican to Hello! USA on that occasion.

Without a doubt, his happiness is notorious and he does not hesitate to share it on his Instagram account. In this popular social network, she constantly publishes funny reels dancing, alone or in company, and photographs of the beautiful outfits she wears every day.

In the process to regain her figure, and her health, Adamari López lost 32 pounds and a few weeks ago she showed a photograph of her before and now. “So many reasons to be happy and satisfied with what has been my experience living a healthy lifestyle,” she wrote on that occasion.

Undoubtedly, the Puerto Rican has reasons to celebrate and show her happiness to the world.

