Adamari López raises the temperature of Hoy Día with steps to the JLo | Instagram

Almost nobody! The beautiful Adamari López chose to transform this Halloween nothing more and nothing less than Jennifer López herself and even went further by performing a whole choreaography with her best steps, which raised the temperature in Today.

Just like the beautiful Adamari LopezHis colleagues also became famous on Friday, October 29, on the special Halloween program on the Telemundo Hoy Día morning.

The beautiful ex of Toni Costa She surprised when she arrived at the forum as a true diva, yes, The Diva of the Bronx, being captured by the cameras while she showed off her beauty to the fullest in a dress full of glitter and transparencies to wear everything in the style of JLo.

It may interest you: Adamari López becomes Jennifer Lopez, “The Diva here”

The followers of the also actress believed they had seen it all until the beautiful Adamari López transformed her image, but keeping her Hollywood-style hair with waves and huge earrings, to transform into the Jennifer López of the video Change the step.

The television host decided to go further for her followers so she did a whole show on the forum in which she took her best dance steps in the style of Ben Afleck’s girlfriend. Adamari López was seen moving from one side of the forum to the other dancing and showing off a very small denim shorts, a rather small silver sequin top and a denim jacket as well.

WATCH ADA’S BEST STEPS HERE

Adamari López raises the temperature of Hoy Día with steps to the JLo. Photo: Instagram.

The followers of Hoy Día believed they had seen it all until Luis Fonsi’s ex was joined by his classmates, like all of the artist’s professional dancers. The program was really fun and the beautiful Ada showed off to the fullest.

The security that radiates Adamari Lopez at present it is really admirable and evident. The physical change has caused the actress to feel more comfortable with herself and that is easily projected to viewers.

López surprised with her radical weight loss and although it was public knowledge that the artist had been struggling to lose weight for months, this had not been as noticeable as in recent months, almost coinciding with her separation from dancer Toni Costa.

In fact, many people attributed Ada’s change to her divorce, since many women when separating from their partners have a similar change and even look more beautiful and bring out the best of themselves.

However, it is more than evident that the change of the driver is the result of her effort and not a circumstance, and although she has resorted to a “little help” as is rumored, Adamari has shown that she has struggled to look and feel as she currently does. .