Adamari López dances the lambada with a cute orange jumpsuit | Instagram

Using her talents as a dancer, the television host and one of the Internet users’ darlings, the beautiful Puerto Rican Adamari Lopez she showed off her shapely legs wearing a beautiful orange jumpsuit with which she conquered her fans while she was dancing.

“The forbidden dance”; thus the melody of Kaoma entitled “the lambada“Launched back in 1989, this flirty dance was known for having a lot of contact and marked hip movements, which Adamari López put into practice in her most recent video on her Instagram.

She shared this just 7 hours ago on her official Instagram account, Adamari mentioned that she was preparing for her next dance in Así se Baila, where she as well as Mariana Seoane and Cristián de la Fuente are judges.

It may interest you: Andrea Legarreta screamed in pain for joking Galilea

Practicing for my dance tomorrow in Así Se Baila, my beautiful people don’t miss it! “, Commented Adamari López.

The actress and host is wearing a tiny orange jumpsuit short, so her shapely legs are exposed, at the top she does not have sleeves as the design is crossed, leaving a little open under her charms.

Adamari López dances the lambada with a cute orange jumpsuit | Instagram adamarilopez

The design is not completely adjusted, in fact it seems to be tailored to her beautiful figure so dancing a little with this movement of the hips makes it look even more, the driver is wearing a pair of sneakers in a nude color bracelet, with them makes your legs look longer.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

I love the resilience of this woman. “” You look spectacular and beautiful, “some fans commented.

In just seven hours Adamari Lopez He already has more than one hundred thousand reproductions and also more than two thousand comments, several of them from his friends and colleagues on the program as well as his fans.

Thanks to the fact that the host of the program Un Nuevo Día was dancing in a kind of room or perhaps lobby made up of a beautiful floor with various colors, a divan and a striking light blue wall that made the tone of her outfit stand out immediately .

Some Internet users wasted no time in correcting the posture of this Puerto Rican beauty, some of them gave her very good advice, which in the event that Toni Costa’s ex-wife read she could improve her presentation on Sunday and offer a better show.