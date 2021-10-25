. This is what Adamaris López looked like in October 2015, during an event in New York.

The Puerto Rican Adamari López drew sighs during the seventh gala of the program Así se Baila, on Telemundo, with a tiny strapless gold dress, heels and accessories of the same color, and her hair in a high tail.

The actress and television host uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram account showing an enviable figure. “Seventh gala of # Asísebaila. Happy to be part of this beautiful team @telemundorealities “, he wrote in the publication that he shared with his more than 6 million followers.

“Definitely, you should have divorced years ago … You are super cute” and “Many would like to reach 50 and look like this”, were some of the comments of his followers. The actress’s look even provoked the reaction of the stylist Jomari Goyso, judge of Así se baila and rival of the cheerleader in space, who wrote “That suit and that look, wow !! Pretty”.

Later, the 50-year-old Puerto Rican published a video where she is seen raising the front closure of the dress and modeling. “Don’t forget that we are all worth gold. How many carats do they give me ?, he wrote, to which his followers responded: “You are regal, I look at you and it makes me want to part,” “Beautiful, a true warrior of life. God bless you Adamari ”.

Diet and exercise

The Puerto Rican does not stop surprising with her slim figure. According to what she herself has told, she has already lost several pounds, all thanks to a rigorous exercise routine and a special diet, since she has been an ambassador of the WW program (formerly known as Weight Watchers) for more than a year, which consists of helping to create healthy eating habits through a point system for each type of food.

In January 2020, the television presenter announced #elretodeAda through her social networks, announcing that she would focus on losing weight in a healthy way to set a good example for her daughter. A few months ago, he posted a photo on his Instagram account exercising with his coach.

“My beautiful people! Another month that ends and another that I celebrate with gratitude and happiness for continuing to focus on my well-being and health! I have so much to thank all of you, my @ww family and this woman who every day pushes me to give everything when we train! Thank you @jtbodyconcept for helping me stay focused on my goal this summer and being able to continue being the example and role model that I want to be for my beloved @alaia. I am sure that you too can cheer up, set your goals and walk with me this path of living fully and taking care of yourself! ”, Said the television presenter about her routine with the WW program.