Adamari López, disconsolate, appears on video Break into tears!

The beautiful conductive and Puerto Rican actress Adamari López surprised in a video where she is extremely heartbroken, as she broke down in tears, managing to worry her followers.

The truth is that Adamari constantly manages to capture the looks of his followers with each of the publications he makes on social networks.

And it is that without a doubt she is one of the most beloved conductors in the TV Mexican, because ever since he returned to the small screen, he has always had everyone with their mouths open.

In addition, after his great transformation, he has become an example to be followed by his millions of fans.

Over the months she has proven to be an extremely strong woman and determined to get ahead despite adversity.

It may interest you: Adamari López dresses like Barbie, she looks cute pink outfit

On the other hand, recently he was seen somewhat vulnerable on his official Instagram account and on Tiktok, as he shared a video where he cries inconsolably.

However, it is all a simple filter and I use it to refer to the fact that he is a person who cries a lot in his daily life, although he does not actually show it publicly.

They say I cry a lot! “, The host wrote in the publication.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO.

This aforementioned video was shared yesterday and was filled with comments and reactions quickly.

There are followers who even assured him that crying is good for people, because it is necessary to remove stored feelings.

On the other hand, over the years, Adamari López has managed to become one of the most beloved actresses and conductors on the small screen thanks to her charisma and talent.

In fact, something that very few know is that the soap opera star began her career at a very young age and was always working, so many of her followers wonder what her degree is.

That’s right, she made her debut as an actress when she was only six years old in the Telemundo telenovela ‘Cristina Bazán’, starring Johanna Rosaly and the Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”.

From then on he did not stop working and began to have some roles in melodramas in his native Puerto Rico and later he traveled to Mexico where his popularity increased.

As we mentioned at the beginning of this note, Adamari has been an example for many women, since first she defeated breast cancer, a disease that was diagnosed in 2005, and then, at 50 years of age, she decided to change her life and transform your image by losing 16 kilos of weight thanks to an intense exercise routine and a good diet plan.